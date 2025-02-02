VIP Santorini: No Scientific Basis for Eruption or Major Earthquake Predictions

Clarifying the Facts: Santorini's Seismic Activity Poses No Immediate Threat
SANTORINI GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2025 / VIP Santorini addresses recent speculation regarding seismic activity on the island, emphasizing that there is no scientific evidence supporting claims of an imminent volcanic eruption or major earthquake.
The seismic activity around Santorini
Recent tremors, ranging between 2.0 and 4.0 on the Richter scale, are within normal geological patterns. Seismologists and volcanologists closely monitor the area, and no alerts have been issued. Despite this, unverified speculation has fueled unnecessary concern, impacting local businesses and tourism.
Additionally, the one-day precautionary measures set for Monday, February 2, raise questions about their necessity. If a genuine risk existed, actions would logically extend beyond a single day. This further underscores the absence of substantial danger.
VIP Santorini urges the public and media to rely on scientific data rather than speculation. Santorini remains a safe and thriving destination.
Www.viptransferssantorini.com
source: https://www.earthquakes.gr/loc_eq/earthquakes-greece.asp
