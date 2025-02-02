Anzeige
Sonntag, 02.02.2025
ACCESS Newswire
02.02.2025 14:02 Uhr
VIP Santorini: No Scientific Basis for Eruption or Major Earthquake Predictions



Clarifying the Facts: Santorini's Seismic Activity Poses No Immediate Threat

SANTORINI GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2025 / VIP Santorini addresses recent speculation regarding seismic activity on the island, emphasizing that there is no scientific evidence supporting claims of an imminent volcanic eruption or major earthquake.

Recent earthquakes

The seismic activity around Santorini

Recent tremors, ranging between 2.0 and 4.0 on the Richter scale, are within normal geological patterns. Seismologists and volcanologists closely monitor the area, and no alerts have been issued. Despite this, unverified speculation has fueled unnecessary concern, impacting local businesses and tourism.

Additionally, the one-day precautionary measures set for Monday, February 2, raise questions about their necessity. If a genuine risk existed, actions would logically extend beyond a single day. This further underscores the absence of substantial danger.

VIP Santorini urges the public and media to rely on scientific data rather than speculation. Santorini remains a safe and thriving destination.

Www.viptransferssantorini.com

source: https://www.earthquakes.gr/loc_eq/earthquakes-greece.asp

Contact Information

George Alexandrou
Ceo
george@vipsantorini.gr
6979006524

SOURCE: Vip santorini



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

