UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre: World's SWAT Leaders: UAE SWAT Challenge has become the beacon of Capability Testing and Knowledge Sharing

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAT Leaders of regional and international teams participating in the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 expressed admiration for the event's organization and competitive spirit, which unites over 100 teams from around the globe.

They will compete in five tactical events over five consecutive days at the training facility in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai. The teams showcase elite special forces and law enforcement in realistic scenarios that test their combat and strategic skills under pressure, all vying for the challenge title.

Exceptional Opportunity

The Bahrain Defense Force is with two teams this year, Team A and Team B. Major Mubarak Al Saliti, Leader of Team B, shared that this marks their third year participating in the challenge. He expressed excitement for the annual event, noting that the competition becomes fiercer each year. Major Al Saliti stated, "We've dedicated six months to training, even building a replica field in Bahrain to prepare. Our goal is to deliver our best performance and aim for top positions. Thankfully, we improved our ranking in our second year compared to the first, and we hope to achieve even better results this time across various competitions."

He emphasized that the challenge offers an exceptional opportunity for police and security forces to assess the performance of global teams, learn from their techniques, and foster cooperation with delegations from participating nations in various areas.

Combat Capabilities

Captain Ricardo Bonilla, Leader of the Ecuador Team (GOE), expressed excitement about participating in the challenge for the first time. He noted that being here allows them to observe other teams' performances and learn best combat practices from various countries. "This global challenge has provided us with insights into the combat capabilities of law enforcement and security agencies worldwide, as well as the key challenges they face in their communities and how to address them. Competing in this challenge is a truly valuable experience, making our participation and training worthwhile," Bonilla added.

Intensive Training

First Sergeant Talal Yusuf Al Maqbali, Leader of the Dubai Police Academy Team C, mentioned that the Dubai Police Academy is participating in this challenge for the first time with three teams: A, B, and C. All teams have undergone intensive training for six consecutive months in preparation.

Al Maqbali stated, "We take great pride in the caliber of this global challenge, which attracts more local, regional, and international teams each year for tactical competitions. We are pleased with our performance on the first day and hope to achieve strong results in the days to come."

Skills Showcase

Among the 12 teams from Kazakhstan participating in this year's challenge is Team 'Berkut B', led by First Lieutenant Nursultan Zhussupov. He expressed enthusiasm for this significant opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Kazakh teams and demonstrate their combat skills among over 100 teams from various countries.

Zhussupov added, "We have ramped up our training in preparation for the challenge. Our goal is to highlight our team members' physical fitness and skills, as well as our speed in execution, task focus, precision in planning, and discipline. We aspire to secure first place in the competitions and elevate Kazakhstan's reputation on the global stage."

Brazil's Elite Tactical Teams Take on the UAE SWAT Challenge

Brazil enters the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 with full force, fielding four teams-three men's squads and one formidable women's team. Among them is COT, the elite unit of the Brazilian Federal Police Special Forces, competing for the third time.

just as a test of skill and endurance but as a global platform for exchanging expertise. "This competition isn't just about winning; it's about learning-understanding how teams from around the world approach policing, crime prevention, and tactical operations. The connections we build here pave the way for international cooperation," he stated.

He also praised the event's level of organisation and the competitive spirit it fosters, adding that his team has made significant strides in performance thanks to rigorous training and their repeated participation in the challenge.

Oman's Debut: A Tactical Showdown Like No Other

For the first time, Oman steps onto the UAE SWAT Challenge stage with two teams-Oman 1 and Oman 2-ready to prove their mettle.

Major Saeed Al Maamari, commander of Oman 1 from the Special Tasks Police of the Royal Oman Police, described the challenge as a truly comprehensive test of policing excellence. "This is not just a contest of strength and endurance; it demands precision, strategy, and adaptability-qualities that define top-tier tactical units worldwide," he explained.

Reflecting on previous experiences, he noted that Oman has competed in similar events in Kuwait and Jordan, each with its own unique demands. "Kuwait's tactical competitions tested our strategy, while Jordan's required extreme endurance. But the UAE SWAT Challenge is on another level-it's a fast-paced, high-stakes battle where every second counts," he added.

As Oman's teams embark on their first UAE SWAT Challenge, they do so with ambition, determination, and a drive to leave a lasting mark on the competition.

Panama Makes Its Mark: First-Time Competitors, Big Aspirations

A new contender has entered the arena-Panama is making its debut in the UAE SWAT Challenge, bringing determination and high expectations.

Lieutenant Jasatut Aguilar, leading the Panamanian team, shared his excitement about representing his country on this international stage.

"Being the only team from Panama carries a huge responsibility, but it's also a thrilling opportunity. This challenge is more than a competition; it's a gateway to sharpening our skills and building stronger alliances in the security sector," he remarked. He also expressed admiration for Dubai Police's exceptional organisation, the innovative competition format, and the outstanding performance of Dubai's tactical units-especially the women's team, whose impressive strength and endurance have left a lasting impression.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611041/UAE_SWAT_Challenge.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-swat-leaders-uae-swat-challenge-has-become-the-beacon-of-capability-testing-and-knowledge-sharing-302365918.html