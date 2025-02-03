



TOKYO, Feb 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo) is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base even outside Japan. Since opening, it has welcomed over 130,000 visitors from both Japan and overseas.Now, with the concept of rediscovering anime's appeal, it has created ANIME☆OTODAMA, the first in a series of games aimed at further sharing the appeal of Japanese anime and of Anime Tokyo Station. ANIME☆OTODAMA will be released at 3:00 p.m. on January 31, 2025, on Roblox, one of the world's leading immersive platforms.Come see Anime Tokyo Station in the metaverse and experience the diverse appeal of anime through gaming.The Anime Tokyo Station website has also created a ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX special page! This page will be used to share information such as explanations of how to play and version release notes.ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX special page: https://animetokyo.jp/en/roblox/Title: ANIME TOKYO STATIONStage 1 ANIME☆OTODAMA, a treasure-hunting game where you can rediscover the appeal of animeRelease date: January 31, 2025 3:00 p.m.Platform: Roblox (iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox One)Genre: Party gameURL: https://www.roblox.com/games/85319291338189/*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOXAnime Tokyo Station has created a game that embodies the appeal of anime and will directly reach young people worldwide using Roblox. Through the sound effects, words, voice acting, and theme world design of the intuitive and easy-to-understand medium of anime, the game will share anime's appeal and foster direct communication between users. It aims to promote visits to the real-world Anime Tokyo Station by people across Japan and overseas."Platform," a Space where You Can Immersively Experience the Anime Tokyo StationEnjoy the appeal of the Anime Tokyo Station exhibition site in virtual space! The constantly update "Information Board" and the "Message Board," which fans can use to communicate with each other, have also been set up within Roblox's metaverse space. Write your own messages to others and share your love of anime! Approach one of the three trains on the platform to warp into the rich world of anime! There are lots of other things to enjoy, as well.ANIME☆OTODAMA, a Treasure-Hunting Game where You Rediscover the Appeal of Anime, Together with Distinctive Anime Sound Effects, Words, and Voice ActingThe world of ANIME☆OTODAMA is set in Tokyo's Asakusa area in 1917, the year when Japan released its first domestically produced anime! But...it's a world without sound?!Set out on an adventure to restore sound to the world, along with a manager avatar you meet near a fountain. The treasure hunt begins near the entrance to a cave, from where you set out to collect OTODAMA, which have the mystical power of Japanese words and sounds.Work with others to solve puzzles and bring sound and words back to this themed world. A new experience awaits!Stage 2 Version Upgrade and Release Campaign InformationThe project website will provide information about a promotional present campaign to be held within Roblox starting in February and about an upcoming upgrade to the game.Special website page: https://animetokyo.jp/en/roblox/What is Roblox?As of the end of December 2024, Roblox is the world's fastest-growing immersive social platform. It is available in 190 countries and 16 languages, and has roughly 90 million daily active users (as of November 2024). It is particularly popular with young people. Users spend an average of 2.4 hours a day in Roblox, and total play time is on the rise, increasing 24% year-on-year. In Roblox, users can enjoy both gaming and social features. It is particularly popular in the U.S. and Canada, and in Asia, is rapidly growing in Japan and India. Its Japanese user base has grown 56% year-on-year. Roblox is also starting to be used for education, business, and community revitalization, and expectations are high for its continued future expansion.Overview of the Facility- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (abbreviation: Anime Tokyo)- Location: Tokyu Building East Building No. 5, 1-2F above ground, B1F below ground(2-25-5, Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, Tokyo)*4-minute walk from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (last admission by 6:45 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays*If Monday is a holiday, the museum will be open on Monday and closed the following day. Inquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/2025131_EN.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo Station