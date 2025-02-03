Black Book Research: Double-Digit Tariffs Disrupt U.S. Healthcare Costs and Supply Chain Stability, Industry Leaders Warn in Black Book Poll

New Black Book Research survey reveals industry-wide concerns as tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China threaten to escalate healthcare costs, disrupt supply chains, and create affordability challenges for patients.

A new survey conducted by Black Book Research has illuminated significant concerns among healthcare supply chain professionals, pharmaceutical executives, distributors, and medical equipment manufacturers about the financial and operational disruptions caused by recently imposed tariffs on imported goods from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Leveraging Black Book's advanced surveying technologies, the panel poll conducted over the past week gathered responses from 160 industry professionals spanning key stakeholder segments, including hospital finance and supply chain executives, payers, patients, health market customers, pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers, and physicians and ancillary practice administrators. The survey aimed to assess the anticipated consequences of the 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, along with the 10% tariff on goods from China. The findings underscore widespread apprehension about escalating costs for hospitals, physicians, payers, and patients.

Survey Findings:

1. How significantly will the tariffs increase the cost of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals?

164 of the 200 survey respondents predict that costs for hospitals and health systems will surge by at least 15% in the next six months due to increased import expenses.

69% estimate pharmaceutical costs will rise by at least 10% as a result of the China tariff on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

2. What impact will the tariffs have on medical supply chain operations?

90% of healthcare supply chain professionals responding foresee major disruptions in procurement processes and contract negotiations with suppliers due to increased costs and pricing volatility.

81% of medical equipment manufacturers predict longer lead times and supply shortages stemming from increased production costs and import restrictions.

3. How will hospitals and physicians manage the higher costs?

90% of the twenty-one hospital finance executives surveyed report they will need to shift increased costs onto insurers and patients in the form of higher service charges.

94% of healthcare administrators anticipate reducing procurement volumes or delaying equipment upgrades to mitigate financial strain.

4. What effect will the tariffs have on payers and patient affordability?

84% of payers expect to see higher claims costs due to increased pricing on medical treatments and drugs.

48% of payer executives believe that insurance premiums will rise within the next 12 months as a direct consequence of increased supply chain expenses.

5. Will alternative sourcing strategies mitigate tariff impacts?

27% of respondents report that they are actively seeking domestic or alternative international suppliers to offset higher costs from Mexico, Canada, and China.

However, 92% of pharmaceutical manufacturers caution that switching suppliers could result in regulatory delays and supply inconsistencies, particularly for critical medications.

6. How will the tariffs impact healthcare IT vendors, software, and managed services?

39% of healthcare IT executives foresee increased costs for software licensing, cloud computing, and managed services due to higher prices for imported technology components and IT infrastructure.

91% of provider IT leaders anticipate delays in planned digital transformation projects as budgets shift to cover increased operational costs.

16% of healthcare IT vendors predict that tariffs will increase the cost of essential hardware, including servers, networking equipment, and medical IT devices, impacting service delivery timelines and pricing for clients.

Industry Response & Outlook

"Healthcare providers, payers, and patients will all experience the financial ramifications of these tariffs," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "As medical supply costs escalate, hospitals and insurers will be forced to make difficult financial decisions, inevitably passing increased expenses down to patients through higher out-of-pocket costs." With the healthcare sector bracing for the full impact of these tariffs, Black Book Research remains committed to tracking and analyzing emerging supply chain trends, cost containment strategies, and industry-wide adaptations to mitigate risks and sustain affordability.

