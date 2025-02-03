The GBP 240 Million Mallard Pass project is expected to begin construction in 2026 and commence operations in 2028

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ("Quinbrook"), a specialist global investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed for the energy transition, today announced it has acquired the 350 MW solar PV project, Mallard Pass. The project, located on the Rutland-Lincolnshire border in the East Midlands, England, represents Quinbrook's second nationally significant infrastructure project ("NSIP") after Cleve Hill Solar, the UK's first NSIP project which is in final stages of construction.

Construction of Mallard Pass is expected to begin in 2026 with commencement of operations in 2028. Quinbrook will leverage its experience from the comparably sized Cleve Hill project, which is due to commence generation of solar power this quarter. Cleve Hill was the first NSIP to secure a Contract for Difference ("CfD") in July 2022 as part of the UK's Allocation Round 4. Quinbrook announced in November 2024 that Cleve Hill had secured the UK's largest ever solar corporate PPA with Tesco.

"Renewable power projects of the scale of Cleve Hill and Mallard Pass help accelerate the UK's energy transition and decarbonisation along with enhanced resilience of energy supply," said Keith Gains, Managing Director and UK regional leader for Quinbrook. "Mallard Pass represents another value-add investment opportunity for Quinbrook in large scale solar. Quinbrook plans to leverage our extensive global experience in large-scale renewables development, construction and operations to bring high-quality solar technology and innovation to Mallard Pass including its demand-side capacity potential."

As it did with Cleve Hill, Quinbrook will prioritise local and regional benefits Mallard Pass can bring to the community. This includes scope for local residents to access employment opportunities associated with construction and operation. Preliminary analysis indicates that over the project's anticipated lifetime, Mallard Pass could support more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate upwards of GBP 124 million in local socio-economic1 contributions.

Mallard Pass is estimated to produce over 14 million MWh of renewable power over its lifespan and reduce CO2 emissions by 665,000 tonnes, equivalent to CO2 emissions from 738,691,906 pounds of coal burned. Quinbrook also aims to deliver a 71% biodiversity net gain at Mallard Pass, combining natural capital enhancement and creation initiatives and leveraging its experience from implementing 67% biodiversity net gain at Cleve Hill.

"Solar projects of this scale play an important role in the decarbonisation of the UK grid and our country's energy security," said Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, Director for Quinbrook. "The investment in Mallard Pass is another excellent example of Quinbrook's focus on holistic and impactful investment in the infrastructure needed to advance the energy transition."

Quinbrook and affiliate, Private Energy Partners, will now proceed with detailed design, procurement and construction planning.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c. USD 6.9 billion of equity capital in 40.0 GW of energy infrastructure assets representing a total transaction value of USD 29.8 billion. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing some of the largest renewables and storage infrastructure projects in the UK, US, and Australia.

1 Comprised of community benefit payments, business rates and lease payments

