Mérieux NutriSciences Completes Acquisition of Bureau Veritas' Food Testing Activities in Japan, Morocco, Southeast Asia, and South Africa

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a global leader in food safety, quality, and sustainability, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Bureau Veritas' food testing activities in Japan, Morocco, Southeast Asia, and South Africa.

Following the recent finalization of the deal in Canada and the US, this latest wave of closings marks a significant milestone in the previously announced global transaction, strengthening Mérieux NutriSciences' position as a global leader in food testing, inspection, and certification (TIC).

Through this phase of the acquisition, Mérieux NutriSciences establishes a strong presence in the Japanese, Moroccan and Southeast Asian markets, and enhances its capabilities in South Africa, including the addition of pharmaceutical testing solutions.

In total, Mérieux NutriSciences welcomes more than 500 employees and integrates 8 laboratories into its global network.

In Southeast Asia, Mérieux NutriSciences is proud to operate as part of a joint venture with AsureQuality, New Zealand's leading food assurance services provider. This joint venture, currently trading as BVAQ, combines the strengths of both organizations in their shared commitment to food safety, quality, and sustainability. Together, they will unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth in the food industry. Further details about the joint venture will be shared in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this important step in our global deal with Bureau Veritas. Today, we significantly enhance our ability to deliver high-value, science-based solutions to our customers and the food industry at large across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa," said Nicolas Cartier, CEO of Mérieux NutriSciences. "I warmly welcome our new colleagues in these regions and look forward to working together to advance our mission of creating a better world, serving our customers, and growing our people."

This transaction is part of a broader agreement with Bureau Veritas encompassing its worldwide food laboratory testing activities, which include microbiological and chemical analysis as well as molecular testing. Additional announcements about the completion of acquisitions in other regions, including laboratories across Asia-Pacific and Latin America, will follow as those transactions are finalized.

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

At Mérieux NutriSciences, we leverage over 50 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical, science-based solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable-including testing, auditing, consultancy, research, environmental footprinting, training, and data & digital tools. Present worldwide, we are more than 100 accredited laboratories and a team of over 8,000 committed employees. We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet: BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com

