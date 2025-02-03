Bona, together with its exclusive Japanese distributor Okabe Co. Ltd, will provide 600 sq meters of premium wooden floors for the Nordic Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Bona, a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Nordic Pavillion at the World Expo in Osaka, Kansai, Japan 2025. As part of its sponsorship Bona will provide 600 sq meters of wood floor, including the glue-down installation and maintenance products. Bona is sponsoring the event in partnership with Okabe Co. Ltd, Bona's exclusive distributor in Japan.

"The World Expo is the perfect opportunity for Bona and Okabe to highlight our long-standing collaboration in the Japanese marketplace and showcase the strength and capability of Bona's products and customer support, which will ensure beautiful floors throughout the entire exhibition," says Pontus Forssell, Managing Director Bona Far East Pacific.

At this year's World Expo, 28 million visitors are expected between April 13 to October 13, 2025 of which 1,7 million are anticipated to visit the Nordic Pavillion. The Nordic Pavilion gathers Nordic countries and companies to feature happenings from the region under the theme "Together Towards a Better Future."

Bona will provide oak floors pre-finished with Bona UV Stain and Bona UV Commercial Finish to the Nordic Pavilion. Bona Certified Contractors from Okabe Co. Ltd. will use Bona Quantum T silane-based wood floor adhesive for the floor installation which will offer a highly durable and beautiful foundation for attendees.

With the expected high level of foot traffic, the floors will receive regular maintenance by Okabe Co. Ltd. The maintenance team will deep clean the floors with the Bona Power Scrubber and Bona Deep Clean Solution, followed by Bona Preserver Plus to refresh and protect the surface. For daily upkeep, Bona will supply Bona Premium Spray Mops, Bona Cleaners, and Bona Cleaning Pads, ensuring a consistent pristine appearance.

"Given the focus on the future of innovation and sustainability at this year's World Expo, it was a natural fit for Bona to contribute as a sponsor. The Nordic Pavillion's theme, which emphasizes designing a better future, aligns with Bona's core values and our vision to lead the sustainability transformation of our industry," says Pontus Forssell.

Bona and Okabe Co. Ltd have planned for an exciting six months at the World Expo with several events for VIP customer, architects, and designers. On May 8th, Okabe Co. Ltd will host a special 10-year Bona Certified Contractors event in the Nordic Pavilion, inviting Japanese customers, partners, architects, and specialists to showcase the company's latest innovations. Also, in September, Bona will gather our distributors from the APAC Region for a few days of events and strategic discussions.

About Bona

Bona is a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona pioneered the industry by offering waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona prioritizes the environmental impact of its product and innovates high quality systems for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally across 90 countries through 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 700 employees. For more information visit www.bona.com.

About Okabe

Okabe Co Ltd, was founded in 1974 as a building maintenance company. Okabe Co Ltd, became the Bona country distributor for Bona in 2008. The head office is in Toyama with a Bona showroom in Yokohama and 2 training centers in Yokohama and Osaka. The company distributes Bona products all over Japan. For more information visit okabe1974.com.

The Nordic Pavillion

Designed by Italian architect Michele De Lucchi and AMDL Circle, and build by RIMOND, the Nordic Pavilion will be a 1,200-square-metre, 17-metre tall timber structure that evokes timelessness and sustainable thinking. It will house a Nordic exhibition area as well as a rooftop with a restaurant and a Nordic garden, in addition to other meeting spaces and a business centre. The joint pavilion at the 2025 Expo in Osaka is an opportunity for the world to join in on the Nordic model of trust, sustainability and innovation.

