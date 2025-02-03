Leapting will soon deploy a PV module-mounting robot at a project in Australia. It says the automatic installation speed of the AI-driven machine can reach one panel per minute, delivering an estimated 30% reduction in installation costs on utility-scale solar projects. From pv magazine Australia The first of Chinese company Leapting's AI-driven solar module-mounting robots to be deployed in Australia will be used to install panels at a 350 MW solar farm being built in New South Wales. Leapting, a high-tech company specializing in intelligent automation for the PV industry, said it will provide ...

