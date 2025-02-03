Cain International Remains Principal Shareholder Committed to Management Team, Long-Term Strategy

New Strategic Model Enhances Focus on Learning, Networking, and Events

Launches First Co-hosted Residence in Farringdon with World-Class Amenities

AllBright, the global collective for women in business, has announced that the organisation's assets have been acquired by a Cain International investee company, to enable the long-term growth of the business. Cain International remains committed to the management team, long-term strategy, and of the organisation.

AllBright's long-term strategy will strengthen its focus on learning, networking, and events, expanding opportunities for professional women and businesses while enhancing its dynamic and impactful member experience.

From 3rd February 2025, members will also have access to its first co-hosted residence, Old Sessions House in Farringdon. The beautifully reimagined Grade II-listed building offers world-class amenities, including co-working spaces, meeting rooms, a café, phone booths, a rooftop pool, and a bar area. As part of its transition to a new co-hosted flexible model, AllBright has closed its Mayfair townhouse, ensuring its resources are focused on delivering an enhanced experience for members.

"AllBright has always been driven by a clear mission-to empower women and support business growth-and this next chapter marks an exciting evolution of that vision," said Viviane Paxinos, CEO of AllBright. "With the backing of Cain International, we are strengthening our long-term strategy, deepening our focus on learning, networking, and events, and expanding opportunities for our community. The launch of our first co-hosted residence at Old Sessions House is a key milestone, providing a vibrant and inspiring space for our members to connect and thrive. As we transition to this new model, our mission remains as vital as ever, and I look forward to what we can achieve together."

In March, coinciding with Women's History Month, AllBright will unveil a permanent AllBright Lounge within Old Sessions House. This exclusive women-only space will provide a dedicated environment for connection, collaboration, and growth. With initiatives such as networking hours, co-working sessions, and industry meet-ups, the Lounge will foster meaningful relationships and career development.

Beyond individual memberships, events and brand activations, AllBright also offers AllBright Alliance for some of the world's premier brands, including many Fortune 500 companies. AllBright Alliance provides the tools and learning support necessary to enhance performance, achieve goals, and unlock potential, fostering truly inclusive and profitable workplaces.

About AllBright

With a footprint of over 8.25 million, AllBright is the world's largest collective of women in business.

AllBright's goal is to create the global powerhouse for ambitious women, aiming to reach 20 million professionals worldwide by 2030. They welcome members and businesses both digitally, via their virtual learning platforms, and through industry-leading events, awards, and world-class training programs.

The ethos behind AllBright is to support each professional woman at every stage of her development, transforming leadership and supercharging businesses to deliver both profit and purpose.

AllBright is cultivating an equitable workplace where everyone can reach their full potential and thrive when they get there.

