Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QUY | ISIN: GB00BVG7F061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7IG
Frankfurt
03.02.25
09:25 Uhr
16,300 Euro
-0,300
-1,81 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,30016,70009:53
16,20016,70009:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2025 09:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino to Distribute IGT PlayDigital Content in Denmark

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has reached an agreement with major online casino supplier IGT PlayDigital to add IGT PlayDigital games to the library of titles that are available to NetBet players in the Denmark region.

IGT's years of expertise as a leader in the iGaming market has been recognised, through strong game performance and recent industry awards. This partnership will introduce players to a diverse game portfolio, offering them a chance to savour the excitement of their unique titles.

NetBetDenmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Selectively partnering with innovative companies is an ongoing and key part of NetBet's strategy. IGT PlayDigital's game portfolio reflects its innovative mindset, and we are confident that this content partnership will be productive in the short and the long-term. We are thrilled to have them on board!".

Amongst the standout titles, NetBet players can now enjoy Cleopatra Christmas, Golden Goddess, and Pixies of the Forest, as well as plenty of other exciting IGT PlayDigital titles on the NetBet Denmark website.

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford.

To play at NetBet Casino you can visit our Welcome Offer page: https://www.netbet.com/dk/promotions/velkomst-bonus/

You must be 18 or over and registered with NetBet to participate in any gambling activity.

Full details can be found on our website: https://www.netbet.com/dk/

Please remember to Gamble Responsibly. For the facts see: http://www.stopspillet.dk/

NetBet website is licensed and regulated by the Danish Gambling Authority: licence number 22-140520.

To find out more about the terms and conditions please visit our website:

https://casino.netbet.com/dk/help/terms-and-conditions/terms-conditions

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com/dk/or contact: press@netbet.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.