Q2 Metals Corp.: Q2 Metals Collars First Hole of the 2025 Winter Drill Program at the Cisco Lithium Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

The 2025 Winter Drill Program is now underway and targeting 6,000 - 8,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling using two drill rigs.

The first drill hole of 2025 is an aggressive 400 m step out from the easternmost hole of the 2024 drill program (CS-24-022).

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first drill hole of the 2025 Winter Drill Program ("2025 Winter Program") has been collared at the Cisco Lithium Project (the "Project" or the "Cisco Project") located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

The primary objective of the 2025 Winter Program is to continue to expand upon the exceptional drill results from the 2024 drill campaign which included:

Drill hole CS-24-018 - 215.6 m at 1.69% Li2O

Drill hole CS-24-021 - 347.1 m at 1.35% Li2O; and

Drill hole CS-24-023 - 188.6 m at 1.56% Li2O

The 2025 Winter Program is targeting 6,000 - 8,000 m of systematic drilling with step outs between 200 and 400 m apart (Figure 1). The first drill hole of 2025 is an aggressive 400 m step out from the easternmost hole of the 2024 drill program (CS-24-022).

Figure 1. Map showing 2025 Winter Program drill targets

"With drilling now underway, we look forward to exploring the highly promising zones that were mapped & sampled this past summer," said Neil McCallum, Q2 Metals VP of Exploration. "We've only just begun to unlock the potential of the Cisco Project and with over a kilometre to the southwest and 900 metres to the east that have yet to be drill tested, the step out drilling that we've planned will be pivotal in understanding the extent of the mineralization that we've seen so far. One drill rig will be used to test to the southwest of drill hole CS-24-023 to define the strike length of mineralization, and the other drill rig will be used to test to the east of drill holes CS-24-018 and CS-24-021 to identify potential additional parallel pegmatite zones."

Figure 2. Surface and down-hole measurements

Surface & Downhole Measurements

During the 2024 drill program conducted at the Cisco Project, the drill hole orientation was adjusted early in the program due to the surface-observed orientations of the pegmatite dykes. Surface contact and pegmatite dyke measurements (blue lines on Figure 3) indicated an average strike direction averaging about 35-degrees (NE-SW).

Optical televiewer survey work was conducted on 13 of the 17 holes drilled by Q2 to confirm the pegmatite contact relationships at depth (magenta lines on Figure 3). Following the compilation and review of the data points collected, it was determined that the orientation of the pegmatite aligns with the surface measurements, and that the drill azimuth is appropriate at this stage. Additionally, the dip of the pegmatite varies between 25- and 80- degrees (relative to the surface; magenta lines in Figure 4), indicating that the current drill angle of -45 degrees is the most appropriate angle.

Downhole televiewer data will continue to be collected in the 2025 season to confirm and refine the most appropriate drilling approach.

Figure 3. Surface and down-hole measurements

Figure 4. Cross-Section "B" through the 2024 drilling area

PDAC Booth and Core Shack

The Company will be attending and exhibiting on site at the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada event ("PDAC 2025") in Toronto, ON. Q2 is exhibiting in the Investors Exchange from March 2 - 5, 2025 at booth number 2726.

Q2 will also be exhibiting core from the Cisco Lithium Project at the PDAC 2025 Core Shack on March 4-5, 2025.

For more information on PDAC 2025, please click here.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, that includes both the Cisco Project and its 100-per-cent-owned Mia Lithium Project.

The Cisco Project is comprised of 767 claims, totaling 39,389 hectares ("ha"). The Cisco Project transects the Billy Diamond Highway, and the main mineralized zone is located only 6.5 kilometres ("km") away from the highway. The Cisco Project is approximately 150 km north of Matagami, a small town that contains the closest rail link to much of James Bay; and is within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec.

The Cisco Project is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District, the same belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, located 130 km and 180 km away, respectively.

The Cisco Lithium Project has district-scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and discovery drill results that include:

120.3 metres at 1.72% Li2O (hole CS-24-010);

215.6 metres at 1.69% Li2O (hole CS-24-018);

347.1 metres at 1.35% Li2O (hole CS-24-021); and

188.6 metres at 1.56% Li2O (hole CS-24-023)

Since May 2024, the Company has drilled a total of 6,359.7 m over 17 holes. All drill holes intercepted pegmatite with visual indications of spodumene mineralization identified.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 ("QP"), has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration for Q2.

