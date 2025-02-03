More than 100 companies from eight different countries exhibited at InterSolution 2025, the largest solar energy trade fair for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The 13th edition of InterSolution, held at Ghent's Flanders Expo, took place on Jan. 29 and 30. A total of 110 companies from Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Switzerland showcased their innovations across a range of solar-related applications, from solar panels, modules and inverters to batteries, heat pumps and charging and monitoring systems. Among them were Belga Solar, Belgium's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...