Dedalus Surges Ahead in Europe & Latin America: Black Book Research's Top-Ranked Digital Health Leader

Dedalus has been recognized as the #1 Electronic Health Record (EHR) provider across multiple global markets, according to Black Book Research's 2025 Global Healthcare IT Performance Survey. The annual independent study, which evaluates 175 EHR vendors across 110 countries, ranks vendors based on 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), measuring vendor performance in user experience, interoperability, security, and value for investment.

Survey results confirm Dedalus' leading market position in the UK, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, South America, and Central America, highlighting its ability to deliver scalable, high-performing, and regionally adaptable digital healthcare solutions.

Dedalus' #1 Global EHR Rankings

Country/Region Ranking United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales) #1 Italy #1 Portugal #1 DACHL Region (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg) #1 South America (Spanish Language Group) #1 Central America #1

Key Performance Indicators: Dedalus' Strengths in EHR Performance

Black Book Research's 2025 Global EHR Performance Survey assessed 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure vendor performance across critical areas of EHR functionality and service delivery. Dedalus received top ratings for:

Alignment with National Health Objectives , ensuring compliance with regional healthcare policies and initiatives.

Localization and Cultural Relevance , offering customized solutions tailored to specific country requirements.

Innovation and Technology Adaptation , maintaining advanced digital health capabilities.

Ease of Training and Knowledge Transfer , facilitating smooth EHR adoption for healthcare professionals.

Client Relationships and Collaboration , fostering long-term partnerships with hospitals and providers.

Ethics, Transparency, and Trust , ensuring responsible vendor-client engagements.

Product Customization and Localization , adapting EHR functionalities to meet unique healthcare system needs.

Integration and Interoperability , enabling seamless data exchange across healthcare networks.

Scalability and Affordability , supporting healthcare organizations of all sizes.

Staff Expertise and Vendor Stability , demonstrating industry leadership and market resilience.

Reliability and System Uptime , ensuring continuous access to critical patient data.

Brand Reputation and User Perception , reflecting high customer confidence and industry recognition.

Value for Investment , providing cost-effective solutions with measurable ROI.

Data Security and Compliance , maintaining high standards in data protection and regulatory adherence.

Support and Responsiveness , ensuring prompt assistance for healthcare providers.

Technology Usability and Accessibility , optimizing clinician workflows and patient engagement.

Adaptability to Public Health Crises , demonstrating flexibility in emergency and pandemic response.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement, driving ongoing enhancements in digital healthcare solutions.

These high client satisfaction ratings affirm Dedalus' ability to align with global healthcare demands, prioritize innovation, and deliver reliable, scalable EHR solutions.

Black Book Market Insights: Dedalus' Strengths in Key Regions

Italy: Market Leadership in National Digital Health

Dedalus dominates Italy's EHR market, led by its C4C platform, which enhances interoperability, care coordination, and compliance. Backed by Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza (PNRR) investments, Dedalus continues to support Italy's large-scale digital healthcare transformation.

United Kingdom: Cloud-Based NHS Transformation

Dedalus is the #1 EHR provider in the UK, offering AWS-powered cloud infrastructure to support NHS Trusts in improving patient data management, scalability, and security. Dedalus has strategically partnered with AWS in the UK, migrating its healthcare solutions and NHS-managed services to the AWS Healthcare Cloud to enhance scalability, security, and performance. Dedalus had deployed its EHR products on AWS across over 50 UK hospitals, leveraging cloud infrastructure to reduce operating costs, improve system performance, and strengthen disaster recovery capabilities.

DACHL Region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg): ORBIS Platform Success

Dedalus leads the DACHL region, with over 1,000 hospitals utilizing its ORBIS platform, which is recognized for its strong compliance with EU data privacy regulations, seamless adaptability to national healthcare frameworks, and highly efficient interoperability with modular customization. These capabilities enable healthcare providers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg to integrate EHR systems effectively, ensuring secure data exchange, regulatory adherence, and streamlined clinical workflows across diverse healthcare environments

Portugal: Integrated Digital Health Leadership

Dedalus maintains top-ranking status in Portugal, where its EHR solutions align with national healthcare digitalization efforts. Dedalus has solidified its leadership in Portugal's healthcare sector by providing comprehensive digital health solutions, including EMRs, laboratory information systems, and diagnostic software, which enhance patient care and streamline clinical workflows across the country.

South America & Central America: Regional Expansion

Dedalus is the #1 EHR provider in Spanish-speaking South America and Central America, offering localized solutions tailored to country-specific regulations, ensuring compliance and seamless integration with national healthcare frameworks. Its end-to-end digital transformation services support healthcare organizations in modernizing clinical workflows, enhancing interoperability, and improving patient outcomes. Dedalus has established a strong market share in Argentina, Chile, and Mexico, where its adaptable and scalable EHR solutions continue to drive widespread adoption among hospitals and healthcare providers.

Dedalus' Innovation and Market Developments

Dedalus has expanded its focus on digital healthcare interoperability and AI-driven clinical decision support, strengthening its presence across global markets. The company has continued investment in research and development, including the expansion of AI capabilities within its EHR solutions. Recent advancements include AI-enhanced clinical dashboards designed to support data-driven decision-making and workflow optimization. Additionally, Dedalus has reinforced its cloud-first strategy, prioritizing high availability, cybersecurity, and scalability to align with the evolving demands of healthcare organizations worldwide.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research, an independent market research firm, conducts extensive global polling to assess client satisfaction with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, drawing insights from over 3 million crowdsourced surveys of healthcare professionals worldwide. Their Media Room features numerous releases and coverage stories on global EHR developments, as well as critical topics like population health and telemedicine, providing valuable industry intelligence for healthcare stakeholders.

