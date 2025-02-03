Jacobs Appointed Integration Delivery Partner for Critical UK Railway Infrastructure Program

The Transpennine Route Upgrade will deliver faster, more frequent and more reliable journeys across the North of England

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Network Rail as Technical Services Integration Delivery Partner for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a transformative, major program of railway improvements planned to deliver faster, more frequent and more reliable journeys along a 70-mile route with 23 stations - stretching from York to Manchester, via Leeds and Huddersfield.

As the Integration Delivery Partner, Jacobs is sole provider on an eight-year framework providing technical system integration services to the TRU program during development and construction. Jacobs' scope of services includes technical system integration, custodian of scope, cross-project integration, technical change control, development engineering and design, and program business case production.

"The Transpennine Route Upgrade will deliver significant benefits by moving more essential goods by rail, bringing better journeys to passengers, advancing decarbonization efforts and fostering community prosperity," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Kate Kenny. "Our extensive experience on TRU and other essential rail investments will support a sustainable approach that meets the needs of the community."

TRU is being delivered by several organizations, including Jacobs, and is focused on a common mission to deliver the greatest value to communities along the route. Jacobs has provided various asset management services, including a system level analysis to inform the route's performance modeling, developing a common data environment and a digital twin for the program. Jacobs also managed the BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) Infrastructure assessment for the Leeds Station Capacity improvement, the first TRU project to achieve the BREEAM Infrastructure Excellent rating. In 2024, Jacobs helped Network Rail deliver the first electric trains running east out of Manchester and manage a series of complex closures along the route to enable key improvement works.

Jacobs also supports the TRU social impact program. Between April 2019 and October 2024, the TRU social impact program delivered a significant social return on investment through the employment of 320 apprenticeships, engagement of more than 54,000 young people in STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) delivery of 19,900+ days of work experience, and $693 million (£547M) spent with local businesses and $353M (£279M) with Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Jacobs draws on global rail infrastructure delivery experience on programs like New York City's Grand Central Madison project, the U.K.'s Elizabeth line, Malaysia's Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit and Etihad Rail, one of the largest infrastructure efforts in the United Arab Emirates.

