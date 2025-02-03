VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Significant Milestone in Its Côte D'Ivoire FPSO Dry Dock Refurbishment Project

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) ("Vaalco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its Côte d'Ivoire Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel ("FPSO") Dry Dock Refurbishment Project.

In alignment with the project timeline, the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien MV10, operated by Canadian Natural Resources International ("CNRI"), ceased hydrocarbon production as scheduled on January 31, 2025. The final lifting of crude oil from the vessel is set to take place on or around February 6, 2025.

The project team has commenced mobilization efforts, deploying the necessary workforce support vessels and equipment to facilitate the safe disconnection of the FPSO. The vessel is planned to be wet towed to the shipyards in Dubai for refurbishment upon departure from the field on March 24, 2025.

"We are pleased with the progress of this critical project and remain committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient transition for the FPSO disconnection and refurbishment which we expect, when complete, will allow production to continue until at least 2038, subject to the final regulatory approvals on the license extension and further investment," said George Maxwell, Vaalco's Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone represents another step forward in delivering on our strategic objectives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. We have already been paid back 1.8x1 our initial net investment in Côte d'Ivoire in the eight months since closing and the performance of the asset has tracked well ahead of our expectations at the time of the acquisition."

Vaalco will provide further updates as the project progresses.

1 Payback of 1.8x is based on unaudited operational cash flow for the Côte d'Ivoire assets compared to the acquisition price of $40.2MM as of 31st December 2024.