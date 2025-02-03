A European research team has installed solar panels on a light commercial electric vehicle and has tested their performance for four months. The vehicle was able to extend the range by 530 km, although not all panels contributed equally. System efficiency was measured at up to 66%. Researchers from Germany and the Netherlands have mounted PV modules on a light commercial electric vehicle (EV) and measured its performance over four months. During this time, the EV made daily 45 minutes trips from a researcher's home in the area of Germany's Hannover to the Institute for Solar Energy Research ...

