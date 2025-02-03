New research from Sweden has shown that building global super grids across different continents could not necessarily result in increased investments in solar power. The scientists outlined the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) concept, which advocates the development of a global super grid covering 18 time zones. Researchers at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have investigated how a global power grid covering the Americas, Europe, the MENA region, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania could facilitate the integration of solar energy and transmit clean energy globally at all ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...