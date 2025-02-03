Australia's longest connected electric-vehicle highway network is now operational, covering a 7,000 km route in Western Australia, with 110 charging points across 49 locations. From pv magazine Australia The Western Australian electric vehicle (EV) network is now operational, offering EV owners one of the world's longest connected highways, which covers a 7,000 kilometre route, featuring 110 charging points across 49 locations. Delivered by state-owned electricity company Horizon Power and gentailer Synergy, and funded by the Western Australian government, the Western Australian EV Network stretches ...

