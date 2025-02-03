Fira de Barcelona: Barcelona Wine Week to have 30% more wineries and space in another record-breaking edition

The trade show will gather at Fira de Barcelona 1,266 exhibitors from 81 protected designation of origin and quality seals from all over Spain

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading trade show in quality Spanish wine is coming up on its fifth edition at the Montjuic venue from 3 - 5 February at Fira Barcelona, once again shattering all its records. For the first time it will be held in two halls to accommodate the 1,266 wineries from all over Spain. Large labels next to small producers are again entrusting BWW to be its best showcase for growing and diversifying their markets.

BWW is getting ready for its largest edition in its history, bringing together 1,266 exhibiting companies from 81 Designations of Origin and other quality seals. The show, which will be held in two halls for the first time so as to meet the high demand for participation, will occupy 38% more exhibition area, 10,000 m² in all, and over 33% more wineries attending the event.

Some of the confirmed exhibitors are big names such as Torres, Vallformosa, Lan, Matarromera, José Pariente, Marqués del Atrio, Freixenet and Raventós Codorníu. The show, set up in Halls 1 and 8 of the Montjuic venue, will also have hundreds of small and mid-sized wineries grouped in 81 D.O.s, including Ribera del Duero, Rioja, Priorat, Cava, Jumilla, La Mancha and Alicante.

To open up new business opportunities for exhibitors, BWW, in collaboration with ÍCEX, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Spain, has strengthened its Hosted Buyers programme, with which it invites more than 770 key international buyers from strategic countries, such as the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, China, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, Colombia and South Korea.

Barcelona Wine Week 2025 has an exclusive programme of talks and tastings, whose main protagonists will be wines produced from heirloom rootstock. The activities programme will address other trends, such as the rise of white wines, the visibility of women in the wine world and the unavoidable challenges ahead for the industry.

