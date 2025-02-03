Tap Global Group Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03
3 February 2025
Tap Global Group Plc
("Tap Group" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today were duly passed.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Tap Global Group Plc
Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer
via Vigo Consulting
Peterhouse Capital Limited
(Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)
+44 (0)20 7220 9795
Tennyson Securities (Broker)
Peter Krens
Alan Howard
+44 (0)20 7186 9030
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons
Kendall Hill
Peter Jacob
+44 (0)20 7390 0230
tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com
About Tap Global Group Plc
Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 380,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.
Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.
Investor website:
www.investor.tap.global
Tap Group's operating subsidiaries
Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.
Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.
Learn more:
www.withtap.com
