Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
03.02.25
08:39 Uhr
8,500 Euro
+0,100
+1,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Travis Perkins: Directorate change

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate change 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Directorate change 
03-Feb-2025 / 10:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Directorate Change 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.6(3) and in line with its announcement on 10 July 2024, Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") 
announces the following changes to the roles and responsibilities of Geoff Drabble and Jez Maiden. 
Effective 1 February 2025: 
Geoff Drabble assumed the role of Chair of the Company's board of Directors ("Board"). 
Jez Maiden stepped down from the role of Interim Chair of the Board ("Interim Chair") and reverted to his role as 
Senior Independent Director. 
The Board would like to thank Jez for his service as Interim Chair, a role he has fulfilled since 31 May 2024. 
Enquiries: 
Travis Perkins               FGS Global 
Robin Miller                Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
General Counsel & Company Secretary     +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
+44 (0)7515 197975             TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com 
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  374435 
EQS News ID:  2079957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079957&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
