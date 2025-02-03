DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate change 03-Feb-2025 / 10:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate Change Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.6(3) and in line with its announcement on 10 July 2024, Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces the following changes to the roles and responsibilities of Geoff Drabble and Jez Maiden. Effective 1 February 2025: Geoff Drabble assumed the role of Chair of the Company's board of Directors ("Board"). Jez Maiden stepped down from the role of Interim Chair of the Board ("Interim Chair") and reverted to his role as Senior Independent Director. The Board would like to thank Jez for his service as Interim Chair, a role he has fulfilled since 31 May 2024. Enquiries: Travis Perkins FGS Global Robin Miller Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0) 207 251 3801 +44 (0)7515 197975 TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

