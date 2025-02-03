easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Feb-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 3 February 2025 The Company announces that it received notification on 3 February 2025 that Julie Chakraverty, Non-Executive Director, acquired 20,083 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of GBP4.9792 per share, in London. In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Julie Chakraverty 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Acquisition of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.9792 20,083

d) Aggregated volume 20,083

Price GBP4.9792

e) Date of the transaction 2025-02-03

f) Place of the transaction XLON

