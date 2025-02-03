G-P Delivers New AI Advancements and Expands AI Innovation Across Employer of Record (EOR) and Global Employment Products

G-P's new Generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI-powered technology will transform how HR and business leaders approach global employment

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY - G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced new AI advancements and integrated AI technology across G-P's global employment products. With its latest AI innovations, G-P is setting a new standard for global employment that enables businesses worldwide to hire, onboard and manage global teams faster and more intelligently than ever before.

G-P's global employment products - G-P Employer of Record, G-P Contractor and G-P Gia - are designed to help customers quickly and compliantly navigate the complexities of global employment in 180+ countries. Built on more than a decade of global employment, HR and legal expertise, the company's technology and innovations are powered by a proprietary knowledge base with insights extracted from millions of real-world scenarios.

"At G-P, we're leading global employment with the most advanced technology and AI innovation that delivers real business value to customers," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "The combination of our over 10 years of transactional compliance data and human expertise, along with our AI technology, ensures customers can trust our cutting-edge solutions to meet the demands of today's dynamic global business landscape."

With AI embedded across its global employment products, G-P equips organizations with the most dynamic AI tools to navigate global employment across the full employment lifecycle. All of G-P's technology is powered by G-P's Global Compliance Engine. As the backbone of G-P's global employment products, it delivers smart compliance by country and business context capable of processing complex compliance queries on demand to power global growth.

G-P also provides contextual support throughout G-P EOR and G-P Contractor with G-P Assist, an advanced, contextually aware AI that provides expert and nuanced guidance and support throughout the user journey. G-P Assist draws on G-P's proprietary expertise to generate

relevant insights and guidance. Whether it's navigating workflows, onboarding professionals or accessing on-demand assistance, G-P Assist offers a seamless, user-friendly experience, integrated directly into the platform, accelerating and simplifying the global employment experience.

The latest AI advancements across EOR and Contractor bring automation and intelligence to streamline work and empower HR teams to be more strategic, including:

G-P Assist Customer Help Center: The Customer Help Center powered by G-P Assist provides 24/7 guidance with a responsive AI chat experience and AI-powered search, enabling customers to ask questions and receive immediate answers about labor laws, benefits, compliance and best practices across the globe in real-time for faster, more efficient support.

With a long-standing investment in AI, G-P's unique, patent-pending approach integrates Large Language Models (LLMs) with Knowledge Graphs and a proprietary Knowledge Management system, diving deep into data and providing nuanced and relevant insights that go beyond surface-level information. G-P has introduced multiple groundbreaking AI innovations over the last year, including AI-powered global onboarding and the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia .

G-P Gia helps companies efficiently and compliantly navigate global employment complexities, cutting compliance costs and time by up to 95%. Harnessing the expertise of G-P's hundreds of HR, finance and legal professionals, Gia delivers real-time, context-specific information, advice and solutions across the employee lifecycle. Gia benefits companies at any stage of their hiring and global employment journey, regardless of their G-P customer status.

G-P is consistently recognized for its excellence in technology and innovation by leading analyst firms , including winning Best Global Solution in Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2024 HR Tech Awards and for the best advance in unique HR or workforce management technology and best generative AI human resource technology in the Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards.

Discover how G-P is shaping the future of work with its industry-leading AI innovation here: www.G-P.com .

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

