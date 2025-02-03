Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
Dow Jones News
03.02.2025 12:07 Uhr
VVV Resources Limited: Board Change

Finanznachrichten News

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Board Change 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Board Change 
03-Feb-2025 / 10:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 February 2024 
VVV Resources Limited 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
Board Change 
The Board of VVV Resources Limited announces that Jim Williams has decided to resign from the board of the Company with 
immediate effect. The Company is reviewing a potential Executive Director appointment and a further announcement is 
expected as soon as the usual due diligence process has run its course. 
The Company wishes Jim all the best in his future endeavours. Jim Joined the board in October 2022 and during his 
tenure, the Company acquired ownership of 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria. 
The Company is actively reviewing a number of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions and the Company 
expects to provide an update in due course. 
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 
 
Peterhouse Capital 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser      Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 374436 
EQS News ID:  2079955 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079955&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 05:35 ET (10:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
