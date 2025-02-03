DJ VVV Resources Limited: Board Change

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Board Change 03-Feb-2025 / 10:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 February 2024 VVV Resources Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Board Change The Board of VVV Resources Limited announces that Jim Williams has decided to resign from the board of the Company with immediate effect. The Company is reviewing a potential Executive Director appointment and a further announcement is expected as soon as the usual due diligence process has run its course. The Company wishes Jim all the best in his future endeavours. Jim Joined the board in October 2022 and during his tenure, the Company acquired ownership of 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria. The Company is actively reviewing a number of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions and the Company expects to provide an update in due course. The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Enquiries: VVV Resources Limited Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 Peterhouse Capital AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936

