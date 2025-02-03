Unipart Group LTD: Unipart announces changes to Board of Directors

Catherine McDermott and Dominic Edmonds appointed as Non-Executive Directors; Ian Truesdale and Hamid Mughal step down from the Board

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has announced the appointments of Catherine McDermott and Dominic Edmonds as Non-Executive Directors on the Unipart Board.

Catherine joins the Board as an experienced engineer and supply chain expert with more than 20 years of board-level experience, as both an Executive and Non-Executive Director. Having begun her career in manufacturing and retail, she has since held key roles in organisations including McKesson, Amazon, NHS Property Services, and Circle Health.

Catherine is currently a Trustee for Royal Mencap Society, has extensive expertise in strategic delivery, leadership and transformation, and board governance and oversight.

Dominic Edmonds joins the Board with a distinguished general management career of more than 25 years in supply chain and logistics, predominantly at senior level with Kuehne + Nagel Group, the global transport and logistics company, where he spent nine years leading contract logistics in EMEA and most recently was responsible for corporate development and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, Dominic held senior leadership positions at ACR Logistics and Hays Logistics.

Dominic's and Catherine's appointments follow the resignation of Hamid Mughal OBE from his role as Independent Non-Executive Director.

Unipart also announces Ian Truesdale, Unipart Logistics Managing Director, will leave the business to pursue other interests in February 2025. He has stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the Board.

The Board now consists of Chairman Bryan Jackson, appointed upon the retirement of former Executive Chairman John Neill last year, Chief Executive Officer Darren Leigh, Chief Financial Officer Ray Leung, Senior Independent Director Mark Johnstone, and Non-Executive Directors Catherine McDermott and Dominic Edmonds.

Bryan Jackson, Unipart Chairman, said: "I am delighted to welcome Catherine and Dominic to the Board. Both of them will bring a unique perspective, gained through their extensive industry experience and I look forward to their contribution.

"I'd like to thank Hamid Mughal for his six years' service as Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board, and Ian Truesdale for his contribution to the business and Board.

"We have strengthened the diversity of experience and expertise in the Board to ensure we have the right oversight and leadership to deliver our long-term sustainable growth strategy."

