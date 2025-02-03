LIB Cathode Conductive Auxiliary Agents Market worth $4.32 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "LIB Cathode Conductive Auxiliary Agents Market by Product Type (Carbon Black, Carbon Nanotubes), Chemistry (NMC, NCA, LFP, LMO, LCO), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage Systems, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 4.32 billion by 2029 from USD 1.80 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

A primary reason for market growth in cathode conductive auxiliary agents is the increased cathode demand by lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). As a result of using lithium-ion batteries to improve automotive industry efficiency, boost consumer electronics applications, and store electrical energy, the need has soared for cathode materials with enhanced electrical performance. The overall efficiency of cathodes used within LIBs has to be supported through superior electric conductivity. Conductive auxiliary agents like carbon black, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), and graphene are vital here. The electrical conductivity of cathodes increases by conductive agents. Therefore, internal resistance within the battery decreases due to faster electron transfer. Consequently, energy efficiency and charge-discharge cycles in LIBs are improved, along with overall safety as overheating and thermal runaway are prevented. Such properties are of prime importance in applications such as electric vehicles, in which battery reliability and safety come first. Advances in conductive materials and cathode formulations have added further impetus to market growth.

"Carbon Black is projected to be the fastest-growing product type in the LIB cathode conductive auxiliary agents market."

Carbon black, the fastest-growing lithium-ion battery (LIB) cathode conductive auxiliary agents market is set to become more versatile, cost-effective, and better performing than ever before through its uniqueness, cost-competitiveness, and outstanding properties of the material. By being able to increase the electrical conductivity of cathode materials, the conductive additive- carbon black, gives safety and smoothness to the flow of energy from battery to battery. Its existent role in battery production and the continued growth of the production techniques combined with the increasing demand have made it a preferred choice in the making of cathode formulations. One of the main reasons why carbon black is so popular is that it is quite cheap compared to other conductive agents like carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene. This financial advantage that it has makes it an irresistibly attractive alternative to other manufacturers who would want to achieve the mien between performance and production costs, especially for price-sensitive markets such as consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. Carbon black, with a wide range of uses, large-scale production potential, and the ability to meet the growing demand for LIB, will be the dominant and fastest-growing product type among cathode conductive auxiliary agents.

"Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is projected to be the second largest chemistry in the LIB cathode conductive auxiliary agents market."

Lithium Iron Phosphate, or LFP, is second largest after Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) because of the synergy of chemical characteristics, price, and safety, which decidedly no other product can combine. Another strong point of such batteries is a high thermal stability along with a long cycling life as well as good chemical resistance, making them popular in the market. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is the leader of the market among other lithium chemistries due to the price factor. LFP uses inexpensive and abundant materials, which provide a competitive advantage over other types of chemistries such as Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC). Cost effectiveness favors the mass application of grid-level storage and Low- and medium-price EVs, particularly in developing markets. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is a cleaner, more sustainable cathode chemistry with the result that its use steadily increases. In contrast to Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) and other cobalt-based cathode chemistries, LFP does not necessitate cobalt, a material often associated with ethical and environmental concerns, particularly around mining and resource scarcity. On top of that, chemicals in LFP's process give it a more stable and less toxic nature, thus, less damage to the environment during its production and disposal. LFP with its combination of low price, safety, and the best performance has a secure position as the second largest material in the LIB cathode conductive auxiliary agents market.

"Automotive is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the LIB cathode conductive auxiliary agents market."

The automotive industry is forecast to rise as the fastest-growing application in the LIB cathode conductive auxiliary agents market, due to the fast growth of electric vehicles (EVs). Governments are putting into effect strict emission rules worldwide and providing various incentives to boost EV adoption, which recently has driven the strong demand for advanced lithium-ion batteries. Cathode conductive auxiliary agents such as carbon black, carbon nanotubes and graphene are the driving force behind these batteries' performance improvement by increasing their electrical conductivity, energy density, and safety. Automotive applications need batteries with high power output, long cycle life, and outstanding safety features, consequently, the conductive auxiliary agents become necessary. The increasing usage of high-performance cathode chemistries like NMC and LFP further speeds up the demand, especially when they rely on conductive additives to optimize the efficiency. The use of these advanced materials along with battery efficiency not only helps in longer driving ranges and faster charging but also make it possible for consumers to accept EVs as the key factors.

The LIB cathode conductive auxiliary agents market report comprises key manufacturers such as Birla Carbon (India), Orion S.A. (Luxembourg), Cabot Corporation (US), Imerys (France), Denka Company Limited (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd (China), ZEON CORPORATION (Japan), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd (China), LION SPECIALTY CHEMICALS CO., LTD. (Japan), TPR CO.,LTD. (Japan), among others.

