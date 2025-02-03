Intelligent power management company Eaton has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine for the eighth straight year.

"Our values-based culture has long made it possible for Eaton to do the work we do as a global intelligent power management company," said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. "This recognition reflects the trust our stakeholders have placed in us as we continue to address some of society's biggest power challenges, including the need for electrification across society and the world's transition to renewable sources of energy."

FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies is based on company surveys and peer ratings from top executives, directors and members of the financial community. They rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

