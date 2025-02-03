BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 31 January 2025 were:

648.15p Capital only

666.28p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 130,000 Ordinary shares on 31st January 2025, the Company has 82,475,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,734,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.