Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: FHLD) (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings, $FHLD, an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced a strategic equity commitment of up to $10 million over 24 months from ClearThink Capital Partners via an equity line of credit. This partnership marks a significant milestone in TAG's ongoing mission to deliver innovative solutions across its diverse portfolio of services. TAG expects to file an S-1 in the near future.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group Commented:

"This $10 million commitment underscores ClearThink Capital's confidence in TAG's vision and potential. When we are able to access this capital, it will provide additional growth capital for our organic growth strategy, and is at our control and discretion in regards to the amounts and timing.

"While we are early in the process of ramping our business, the initial evidence has been extremely positive that we're on the right track…and we're just getting started. Last week's announcement of the REPM acquisition will kickstart our commercial solar strategy, and we expect to announce several new innovative commercial and residential products in the weeks and months to come. Other milestones to look for include our application to FINRA for a name and ticker change, our application to OTC Markets for an uplist to the OTCQB, and our first earnings report that shows TAG's business as a public company. We're excited for the year ahead and hope to demonstrate the power of the TAG GRID in creating shareholder value."

Once the registration statement is filed and declared effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission, TAG has the right, in its sole discretion, to sell up to $10 million worth of shares over a 24-month period. The Company will control the timing and amount of any sales to the investor and the investor is obligated to make purchases in accordance with the Agreements. There are no upper limits to the price per share the investor may pay to purchase common stock and the purchase price of the shares will be based on the then prevailing market prices of the Company's shares at the time of each sale. No warrants, derivatives, financial or business covenants are associated with the Agreement.

About TAG

At The Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

