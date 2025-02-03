Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") wishes to announce assay results from the Company's maiden drill program at Tabor. A total of 642 metres was drilled in the program in the highly prospective Shebandowan Greenstone Belt (SGB) in Northwestern Ontario.

The maiden drill program focused on the East Divide Target Zone where grab sampling returned assay values up to11.4 g/t Gold (Au) during Phase 2 exploration and 1.46 metres of 10.9 g/t Au, 34.1 g/t silver, 0.5% copper, and 1.8% zinc from historical infill sampling of available drill core.

The drill program tested geophysical anomalies outlined using Induced Polarization (IP) surey data that defined targets in the Company's early 2024 IP survey. Drill holes were placed on three 100 metre spaced intervals (sections) that tested a strike length of 200 metres. All three sections where drilling was carried out intersected zones of alteration, shearing, and veining to a maximum depth of 168 metres. Hole TB-24-001 tested the continuation of the East Divide Zone and intersected 0.154 g/t Au over 0.76m from 101m in quartz veining containing minor pyrite. Hole TB-24-004, which was drilled 200m to the east along strike from hole TB-24-001, intersected three distinct zones of vein and sheared mafic volcanics, resulting in:

0.136 g/t Au over 0.5m from 52m in scattered quartz veinlets within mafic volcanics

0.524 g/t Au over 0.5m from 90m in mineralized quartz vein containing pyrite and pyrrhotite (Figure 1).

0.185 g/t Au over 0.88m from 146.12m in sheared and mineralized quartz vein containing 4% disseminated pyrite

While no high-grade gold assay results were encountered, the presence of anomalous gold and sulphide mineralization within zones of shearing and veining over a strike length of 200m is promising.

A 3D view of the Tabor drill program is shown in Figure 2. Selected assay results are available in Table 1. Drill collar information is found in Table 2.

Figure 1: TB-24-004 drill core, quartz vein with up to 4% pyrite and 2% pyrrhotite, assayed 0.524 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/239350_004e367f84f92860_001full.jpg

"We are pleased to have uncovered quartz veining and mineralization over a strike length of 200 metres at the Tabor Property," said Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold. "We are using the invaluable lithology, alteration, mineralization, and structural data gained from our maiden drill program to refine our targets for the next phase of drilling at the Tabor Property."

Figure 2: 3D View of Tabor Maiden Drill Program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/239350_004e367f84f92860_002full.jpg

Drillhole Sample Number From To Width Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) TB-24-001 F467027 54.00 55.00 1.00 610 97.1 6 0.6 0.007 TB-24-001 F467047 101.00 101.76 0.76 59.2 154 13 0.8 0.154 TB-24-002 F467065 16.00 17.00 1.00 133 726 53 0.9 0.007 TB-24-002 F467072 22.00 23.00 1.00 110 547 6 0.9 0.029 TB-24-003 F467095 67.50 68.50 1.00 116 271 179 <0.5 0.050 TB-24-004 F467124 52.00 52.50 0.50 125 142 5 0.8 0.136 TB-24-004 F467132 90.00 90.50 0.50 133 715 3 1.3 0.524 TB-24-004 F467144 146.12 147.00 0.88 31.4 55.5 4 <0.5 0.185

Table 1: Select Results from the Tabor Drilling Program.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information from Tabor Maiden Drill Program.

Drillhole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) TB-24-001 696248 5393707 488 170 -45 120 TB-24-002 696248 5393707 488 170 -85 111 TB-24-003 696420 5393760 505 170 -45 117 TB-24-004 696420 5393760 505 170 -65 168 TB-24-005 696340 5393700 492 170 -45 126

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east, along trend of Goldshore's Moss Lake gold deposit that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces of gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t* and Tabor is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta-1 Project ("Delta-1")* (Technical Report filed March 21, 2024 www.goldshoreresources.com).

Gold mineralization on the Project is, at least in part, associated with quartz veins, shearing and more abundant sulphides. Geological and mineralization characteristics at Tabor are similar to those found on some of the neighbouring properties, including Goldshore's Moss Lake project where a recent drill hole intersected 2.17 g/t gold over 50.35 m and at the Delta-1, where Delta Resources Limited (March 1, 2024) reported a drill intercept of 15.94 g/t gold over 10 m.

Sampling and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) Procedures

All drill holes were logged, sampled, photographed, and cut in DP Diamond Blades secure logging facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples were cut with a DP Diamond Saw 5 HP, and the top half was placed in a labelled sample bag with the matching sample tag number. Prepared samples were delivered to AGAT Laboratories facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for preparation and assay analysis.

The following preparation and analytical methods were used:

Dry <5kg, Crush to 75% passing 2mm, split to 250g (method code (200-075)

Pulverize to 85% passing 75 microns (method code 200-087)

Metals Package by 4Acid Digest / ICP-OES Finish (method code (201-070)

Au Fire Assay - AA (50g) (method code 202-551)

Au Overlimit (>10 g/t Au) by Gravimetric Finish (50g) (method code 202-564)

The following QAQC procedures were used:

One Blank, Certified Reference Materials (CRM), or Coarse Duplicates inserted into the sample stream every ten (10) core samples

CRMs OREAS-230 and OREAS-234 were selected for use in the drill program

A minimum of two (2) Big Gold personnel received all AGAT Laboratory assay certificates

There were no failures identified in the QAQC assay results

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and confirms he has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types, mineralization or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the company's project and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district."

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

