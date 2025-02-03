Anzeige
03.02.2025 13:14 Uhr
Gregory Perkins: African American Expressions Unveils New Black History Catalog

Celebrating Black Excellence 365 Days a Year!

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / African American Expressions (AAE) is proud to launch its new Black History Catalog, a powerful collection of culturally inspired products that celebrate Black heritage every single day. This year's lineup features the exciting Black Heritage Trivia Game, along with must-have items like our best-selling 40 oz. "Becoming" Tumblers-all designed to uplift, educate, and empower.

Black History

Black History

AAE continues to champion economic empowerment through its Fundraising Program, offering groups, churches, and individuals across America the opportunity to earn 40% profit on every sale. Whether fundraising for a school, nonprofit, or personal cause, this program makes it easy to turn culture into cash while celebrating Black excellence.

Beyond fundraising, AAE is also solving a major challenge for retailers nationwide-access to high-quality Black-inspired products. By providing retailers with a curated selection of culturally authentic gifts, AAE helps businesses meet the growing demand for Black-owned, Black-designed, and Black-celebrated retail solutions.

Get Your Free Black History Catalog & Start Earning Today!

Be part of the movement! Request your FREE catalog today at www.black-gifts.com and discover how you can earn money while celebrating Black culture-whether for your group, your business, or yourself.

About African American Expressions
For over 30 years, African American Expressions has been the leading provider of Black-inspired gifts, greeting cards, and home décor. Committed to representation, empowerment, and economic inclusion, AAE creates products that honor Black history, uplift communities, and drive retail success.

Contact Information

Contact: Jackie Williams
Company: African American Expressions
Email:jackie@black-gifts.com
Phone: 916-424-5000 ext 123
Website: www.black-gifts.com

SOURCE: Gregory Perkins



