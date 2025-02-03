Gregory Perkins: African American Expressions Unveils New Black History Catalog

Celebrating Black Excellence 365 Days a Year!
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / African American Expressions (AAE) is proud to launch its new Black History Catalog, a powerful collection of culturally inspired products that celebrate Black heritage every single day. This year's lineup features the exciting Black Heritage Trivia Game, along with must-have items like our best-selling 40 oz. "Becoming" Tumblers-all designed to uplift, educate, and empower.
AAE continues to champion economic empowerment through its Fundraising Program, offering groups, churches, and individuals across America the opportunity to earn 40% profit on every sale. Whether fundraising for a school, nonprofit, or personal cause, this program makes it easy to turn culture into cash while celebrating Black excellence.
Beyond fundraising, AAE is also solving a major challenge for retailers nationwide-access to high-quality Black-inspired products. By providing retailers with a curated selection of culturally authentic gifts, AAE helps businesses meet the growing demand for Black-owned, Black-designed, and Black-celebrated retail solutions.
Get Your Free Black History Catalog & Start Earning Today!
Be part of the movement! Request your FREE catalog today at www.black-gifts.com and discover how you can earn money while celebrating Black culture-whether for your group, your business, or yourself.
About African American Expressions
For over 30 years, African American Expressions has been the leading provider of Black-inspired gifts, greeting cards, and home décor. Committed to representation, empowerment, and economic inclusion, AAE creates products that honor Black history, uplift communities, and drive retail success.
