Montag, 03.02.2025
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
WKN: A1JHKZ | ISIN: US6026701010
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2025 13:26 Uhr
83 Leser
CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Reduces Authorized Share Count

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CTTH) is pleased to announce a reduction in its authorized share count by 150 million shares. CTT reduced the authorized share count from 300 million shares to 150 million shares. This change has already been filed with Delaware Division of Corporations. Furthermore, CTT's stock issuer has been notified and made the necessary corrections to reflect this change. This latest adjustment demonstrates CTT Pharma's ongoing commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering long-term value to shareholders. CTT is also in the process of gaining approval to uplist to the OTCQB and believes this decision benefits existing and future shareholders.

About CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

CTT has patented technology in The United States, Europe, Canada and many additional countries to allow many actives on a dissolvable strip that include but are not limited to Nicotine, Vitamins, and Pharmaceuticals. CTT believes that there is a need for our technology in many industries, which includes a smoke-free nicotine strip that can be used as a smoking cessation product and deliver drugs that can help with pain management and anxiety. CTT Pharma incorporates micelle technology into its drug delivery. These strips would dissolve quickly, deliver low dose options and offer better bioavailability.

Investor Relations - 813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.



