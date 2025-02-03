Canon Middle East: Canon Breaks Visual Boundaries with 'World Unseen' at Sikka Art & Design Festival

Immersive exhibition reimagines art through multi-sensory experience to improve the accessibility of visual arts for those with visual impairments.

Blending technology, innovation, and creativity, Canon transforms iconic visual images experience at the Sikka Art & Design Festival.

Canon Academy introduces an inclusive and educational workshop program, reinforcing Canon's commitment to learning and accessibility.

For the first time, workshops have been specially designed for the visually impaired, in collaboration with Kalimat Foundation.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon, in partnership with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Kalimat Foundation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "World Unseen" exhibition at the Al Shindagha Historic District during the Sikka Art & Design Festival. Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, the festival will run from January 31 to February 9, 2025.

This immersive exhibition transcends traditional visual boundaries, offering people with sight loss a multi-sensory journey that reimagines how we connect with images. Canon's World Unseen exhibition aims to improve accessibility and inclusivity in the visual arts community and comes at a strategic time as the UAE celebrates 2025 as the 'Year of Community.'

Education and community engagement are at the heart of Canon's presence at Sikka this year, going beyond just exhibition participation. For the first time, Canon is introducing specialized workshops for individuals with special needs, including the visually impaired, in collaboration with the Kalimat Foundation. These workshops will be exclusively designed for participants with visual impairments, allowing them to engage with photography in an accessible and meaningful way.

Canon Academy will also offer a series of photography classes for both adults and children, engaging visitors through hands-on training. These sessions will cover basic photography, content creation, action photography, and photo walks for kids, ensuring accessibility and creative explorations for all. These initiatives reinforce Canon's commitment to innovation in education and inclusivity.

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East & Turkey, said: "At Canon, our corporate philosophy, 'Kyosei,' guides us in all we do. It means living and working together for the common good, fostering harmony, and ensuring all people can live and work together for the common good. This year, as 2025 is declared the 'Year of Community,' we are taking inclusivity a step further by integrating education into every aspect of our participation at Sikka. Our 'World Unseen' exhibition and Canon Academy workshops align perfectly with our commitment to empowering individuals through technology, creativity and learning. This initiative is more than just an exhibition, it is a movement towards redefining accessibility in the arts and fostering a truly inclusive community."

Khalil Abdulwahid, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, commented: "The Sikka Art & Design Festival serves as an innovative platform for celebrating and showcasing local artistic talent. Canon's 'World Unseen' enriches this year's festival by offering a unique, inclusive experience that combines art, technology, and accessibility. It truly encapsulates the spirit of innovation and creativity that defines Dubai's vibrant arts scene."

Kalimat Foundation, a non-profit, Sharjah-based organization ensuring access to books for vulnerable children, especially those affected by war, displacement, or visual disabilities, is also a key partner in this initiative. Amna Khamis Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation for Children Empowerment, added: "We are thrilled to be part of this pioneering project. It perfectly aligns with our mission to promote literacy and empower disadvantaged youth with knowledge. By making art accessible to everyone, we're not just opening up new worlds for individuals with visual impairments; we're challenging societal perceptions and driving meaningful change."

The "World Unseen" exhibition showcases iconic photos by Canon ambassadors and UAE-based artists, allowing attendees to experience the images through touch, sound, and sight. It combines art, technology, and accessibility, providing a platform for the blind and visually impaired to engage with creativity. The exhibition also leverages Canon's elevated printing technology, immersive audio descriptions, and braille to bring the power of imaging to everyone. For the blind and visually impaired, the exhibition brings the invisible to life through other senses, touch and audio. For sighted people, it provides an opportunity to experience photography with a new perspective by simulating limited vision and activating other senses, allowing participants to experience art beyond the traditional visual approach.

Among the featured works are photographs by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen capturing moments from a refugee settlement; Brent Stirton, a South African photographer, with a touching image of the last northern white rhino; Samo Vidic, a sports photographer from Slovenia, presenting a dynamic shot of a Paralympic swimmer; and Bill Smith, an ultrasound practitioner, offering an innovative 3D ultrasound for blind parents.

Local talents include Mustapha Azab, who captures the serene morning routine of camel caravans preparing for races in Abu Dhabi; Yagoub Yousef Al Hammadi, who brings to life a dramatic moment in the world of falconry set against the backdrop of Dubai's Al Qudra Desert; Naim Chidiac, with an action shot of an off-road biker during a grueling Dakar race; and Bernard Jouaret, whose photograph captures Tala Al Aamar, a brilliant blind girl, joyfully reads a braille book from the Kalimat Foundation's "ARA" (Ara being Arabic for "I See") initiative, embodying determination and excellence in reading. These artists blend global vision with local creativity, creating a unique fusion of perspectives.

Beyond the exhibition and Canon Academy, Canon is also hosting Creative Park workshops in the festival's kids' activation zone. These hands-on arts and crafts sessions will engage children in creative expression, further strengthening Canon's commitment to fostering education and inclusivity.

Canon's World Unseen aligns with the UAE's vision of promoting social inclusion for all, particularly the People of Determination. With an estimated 600,000 individuals with vision loss in the UAE, including 27,000 who are blind, initiatives like 'World Unseen' play a crucial role in fostering inclusivity and breaking down barriers.

For more information on the World Unseen exhibition, please visit en.canon-me.com/view/unsee-the-world/.

