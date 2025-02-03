OTC Markets Group Welcomes Piraeus Financial Holdings to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Piraeus Financial Holdings (Athens Stock Exchange: TPEIR; OTCQX: BPIRY, BPIRF), a financial holdings company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Piraeus Financial Holdings upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Piraeus Financial Holdings begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "BPIRY" and "BPIRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"OTC Markets is thrilled to welcome Piraeus Financial Holdings to OTCQX as one of our first Greek issuers," said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets EVP of Corporate Services. "Joining OTCQX is an important milestone both for Piraeus Financial Holdings as well as the broader Greek capital markets, enhancing U.S. investors' global investment opportunities to participate in the company's growth."

About Piraeus Financial Holdings

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. is a financial holdings company, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, and the parent company of the banking institution "Piraeus Bank S.A.". Piraeus Bank was founded in 1916 and today represents the leading Bank in Greece in terms of customer loans and deposits. It maintains the largest distribution network in Greece and offers a vast array of financial products and services to 4.5mn customers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com