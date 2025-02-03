Digihost Technology Inc.: Digihost Provides January 2025 Production Update

MIAMI, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. ("Digihost" or the "Company") (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops cutting-edge data centers, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative Bitcoin ("BTC") production results for the month ended January 31, 2025, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Production Highlights for January 2025

On a year over year basis, the Company's cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $12.3 million as of January 31, 2025, as compared to $3.7 million on January 31, 2024 (based on a BTC price of $102,405 as of January 31, 2025 and $42,758 as of January 31, 2024, per CoinMarketCap), represents a 232% increase in its total holdings position balance.



The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $12.3 million as of January 31, 2025, as compared to $10.0 million on December 31, 2024 (based on a BTC price of $102,405 as of January 31, 2025 and $93,429 as of December 31, 2024, per CoinMarketCap), representing a 23% increase in its total holdings position balance.



Miners at the Company's facilities produced approximately 30 BTC during the month between self-mining and hosting agreements, representing a decrease in 17% versus December 2024. This decrease is due to Digihost's decision to actively participate in load curtailment for approximately seven days due to the high energy costs associated with the weather conditions at the Company's locations in the month of January. By contributing and performing in these load reduction programs, the Company has seen a reduction in its BTC mining costs, in addition to being able to provide crucial grid reliability to surrounding electric consumers.



The Company invested approximately $1.2 million in January on capital expenditures, mining infrastructure support equipment, and deposits. This continued significant investment underscores Digihost's commitment to long-term growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, prioritizing self-funding to minimize equity dilution for shareholders when possible, and still retaining a clean balance sheet with zero debt to bolster the Company's flexible capital deployment strategies.



Operations Update

Digihost currently operates with approximately 100MW of available power across its three sites and is working towards expansion to 200MW and beyond. The Company plans to fuel this growth using its existing asset portfolio, combined with strategic inorganic expansion through targeted power acquisitions.

As part of its long-term strategy, Digihost remains committed to its three core business pillars:

Acquiring Power Assets - The Company continues to expand its power infrastructure, ensuring a reliable and scalable energy foundation for its operations. Providing a Competitive Platform for Colocation and Self-Mining - By leveraging its infrastructure, Digihost offers cost-effective power solutions for digital asset miners while optimizing internal mining capacity. Maximizing the Highest and Best Use of Energy - With a strong focus on high-margin High-Performance Computing ("HPC") applications, the Company is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation computing and data processing.



Tier III HPC Data Center Update

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its Tier III data center conversion in Columbiana, AL. Digihost is currently working with multiple contractors to finalize the existing site plans and is actively collaborating with local municipalities to ensure a smooth permit approval process. The Company remains on track with its development timeline, with an anticipated ~$175m Phase I (22MW), expected to be operational in 2026, and an anticipated ~$265m Phase II (55MW) to be completed in early 2027.

Collaboration with Nano Nuclear Energy

Digihost continues to advance its commitment to sustainability and innovation in energy solutions. In December 2024, the Company formalized a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with NANO Nuclear Energy to integrate advanced nuclear energy technologies at its 60MW New York power facility. Digihost is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, and its partnership with NANO Nuclear Energy is a key step toward this goal. Through this collaboration, Digihost aims to integrate advanced nuclear energy solutions across its operations, securing a long-term, zero-emission power supply. Beyond the initial MOU, both companies are actively exploring additional opportunities to expand nuclear energy integration, reinforcing Digihost's desire to be a leader in sustainable digital asset mining.

