Topicus.com Inc. announces Shareholders' Agreement

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TOI.V), having previously announced on January 31, 2025 its purchase of 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco Poland S.A. ("Company") from Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. at a price of 85 PLN per share, today announced that its subsidiaries Yukon Niebieski Kapital B.V. ("Yukon") and TSS Europe B.V. ("TSS") have signed a shareholders' agreement (the "Shareholders' Agreement") with the Adam Góral Family Foundation ("AG"), governing their cooperation in connection with Yukon's and AG's respective shareholdings in the Company. The Shareholders' Agreement will only become effective upon the completion of Yukon's acquisition of 12,318,863 treasury shares currently held by the Company at the proposed purchase price of 85 PLN per share, representing 14.84% of the Company's share capital, which purchase remains subject to the execution of a purchase agreement in respect thereof, and any applicable regulatory approvals.

About Asseco Poland S.A.

Asseco Group is a federation of companies engaged in information technology and operates in 62 countries worldwide. Asseco Group companies are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange as well as on the American NASDAQ Global Markets. Asseco Group offers comprehensive, proprietary IT solutions for all sectors of the economy.

About Adam Góral Foundation

The Adam Góral Family Foundation is a family foundation established by Adam Góral, CEO of Asseco Poland. It operates in accordance with the Polish Family Foundation Act and is registered in Rzeszów, Poland.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

