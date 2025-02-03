Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Moon River Moly Ltd. (TSXV: MOO) (OTCQB: MRIVF) ("Moon River" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is now trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol MRIVF.

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB as part of our strategy to make Moon River shares more accessible to retail and institutional investors in the U.S. market. The goals of this commencement of trading through the OTCQB market are to allow access and liquidity to both U.S. and international shareholders, and to strengthen that shareholding base," said President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Parisotto.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation. Trading on the OTCQB gives Moon River a far greater network of U.S. investor data distributors and media partners, facilitating access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada to U.S. investors. U.S. investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MOO", and the Company's public disclosure will continue to be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also wishes to announce that its shares have received DTC Eligibility. The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors. Being DTC eligible is expected to further simplify the process of trading and exchange of the Company's common stock on the OTCQB in the U.S.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 12,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Moon River

Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Property which hosts a large molybdenum-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company also holds 25% of one of the largest molybdenum mines in North America, the Endako Mine Complex also located in British Columbia.

