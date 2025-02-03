Anzeige
WKN: 877793 | ISIN: US6304021057 | Ticker-Symbol: NS1
Tradegate
03.02.25
14:16 Uhr
29,020 Euro
-6,320
-17,88 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,70029,02015:07
28,70029,02015:04
PR Newswire
03.02.2025 13:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

Fiscal 2025 Q2 Highlights

  • Net sales of $43.0 million decreased 9.7% YoY
  • Recurring service revenue ("RSR") increased 14.4% to $21.2 million
  • Gross profit margin of 57.0% vs 52.6% in prior fiscal year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $0.28 vs $0.34 in prior fiscal year quarter
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on April 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2025.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025.





















Three months ended December 31,


Six months ended December 31,




(dollars in thousands)


(dollars in thousands)










% Increase/








% Increase/


Financial Highlights (1)


2024


2023


(decrease)


2024


2023


(decrease)


Net Sales


$

42,933


$

47,547


(9.7)

%

$

86,936


$

89,223


(2.6)

%

Gross Profit


$

24,489


$

25,012


(2.1)

%

$

49,105


$

47,425


3.5

%

Gross Profit Margin



57.0

%


52.6

%




56.5

%


53.2

%



Net Income


$

10,467



12,610


(17.0)

%


21,652



23,088


(6.2)

%

Net Income as a % of Sales



24.4

%


26.5

%




24.9

%


25.9

%



Diluted EPS


$

0.28

(3)

$

0.34

(4)

(17.6)

%

$

0.59

(3)

$

0.62

(4)

(4.8)

%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)


$

12,178


$

15,098


(19.3)

%

$

24,716


$

27,953


(11.6)

%

Adjusted EBITDA(2) as a % of Sales



28.4

%


31.8

%




28.4

%


31.3

%



Adjusted EBITDA(2) Per Share


$

0.33


$

0.41


(19.5)

%

$

0.67


$

0.76

%

(11.8)

%

Cash Flows from Operating Activities










$

25,524


$

18,693


36.5

%


1. In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

2. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

3. Based on 36.8 million and 37.0 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q2 and FY25 YTD, respectively.

4. Based on 37.0 million and 37.0 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q2 and FY24 YTD, respectively.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO, commented, "As we complete the first half of Fiscal 2025, our performance has yielded mixed results. Our RSR increased 14.4% to $21.2 million and generated a gross margin of 91%, which was an improvement on last year's RSR margin of 90%. RSR represents 49% of total revenue in Q2 and our RSR had a prospective run rate of approximately $86 million based on our January 2025 recurring service revenue. For the quarter, our overall gross margin improved by over 400 basis points to 57.0% compared to 52.6% last year. The reduction in our equipment revenue was a result of lagging sales in intrusion and access alarm products and door locking devices, primarily as a result of reduced sales to two of our larger distributors, one of which we were informed made a corporate-wide decision to pull back on all purchases in an effort to reduce overall inventory levels, and a second distributor who is going through a management restructuring, which we believe delayed the authorization to approve transactions and resulted in reduced purchases. In addition, the timing of new project work for custom locking products has resulted in reduced sales of locking devices through Q2 of Fiscal 2025. In Fiscal 2025 we are completing a project related to a significant New York City building renovation which began in fiscal 2024. While we were disappointed in our overall equipment sales, we attribute the decline to timing and based on historical purchase activity of our largest distributors we anticipate improvement in equipment sales through the balance of Fiscal 2025."

"We continue to see growth in our school and classroom security sales, as evidenced by the recently announced contract with the Pasadena Unified School District, to provide security locking solutions for their 23 schools serving over 14,000 students. The district-wide project will implement Marks USA LA318GJ Intruder Lockdown mortise locks and Marks USA 195DB Intruder Lockdown cylindrical locks to meet California state requirements for classroom doors. In addition, we recently received a new purchase order from the integrator for Pepperdine University, relating to the expansion of dorm rooms. We also see growth in healthcare, and retail loss-prevention, as well as in multi-dwelling commercial and residential applications and remain confident that such sales will improve throughout fiscal 2025, as we continue to remain focused on further penetrating each of these markets."

"Prima by NAPCO, a new All-in-One Panel for security, fire, video and connected home with a 15-minute installation is gaining traction and remains a very important focal point for the Company. Prima addresses the important mass segment of the security market, including residential and small business systems."

"At the recent International Security Conference ("ISC") in New York City this past November, we recently introduced the new cloud-based MVP Access platform. Easy to afford with an economical "By-Door" flat monthly recurring revenue rate, MVP Access products empower security teams to experience 24/7 security management, enabling users to lock down doors, adjust threat levels and monitor real-time events from anywhere and eliminates the need for on-premises hardware or databases. This product line will generate monthly recurring revenue for both locking dealers and the Company, which is something that has never been done before in the locking industry."

Mr. Soloway concluded, "As we enter into the latter half of fiscal 2025, we remain confident that our strong net income, Adjusted EBITDA* and cash flow, will improve further. As such we are pleased to continue our dividend program and will be paying the next quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share on April 3, 2025. As always, we will strive to accomplish our goal of continued financial strength, product innovation, technical superiority and strong profitability, for the balance of fiscal 2025 and beyond."

Conference Call Information

Management will conduct a conference call at 11 a.m. ET today, February 3, 2025, and in order to participate please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investor.napcosecurity.com/events-presentations or the webcast URL use https://app.webinar.net/bxMaoJIPjv8. Alternatively, interested parties may participate in the call by dialing, in the (US) 1-800-836-8184 or for international callers, 1-646-357-8785. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain challenges and developments; the growth of recurring service revenues and annual run rate; the strength of our balance sheet; our expectations regarding future results; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for school security products; business trends, including the replacement of 3G radios, and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted). We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, non-cash stock-based expense, non-recurring legal expense, other non-recurring income and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income does not include amortization of intangibles or stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited)










December 31, 2024


June 30, 2024




(in thousands, except share data)


CURRENT ASSETS








Cash and cash equivalents


$

86,019


$

65,341


Investments - other



-



26,980


Marketable securities



13,176



5,398


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $20 and $32 as of December
31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively



23,456



31,898


Inventories



37,634



34,804


Income tax receivable



1,195



73


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,252



4,269


Total Current Assets



164,732



168,763


Inventories - non-current



12,040



15,109


Property, plant and equipment, net



9,915



9,077


Intangible assets, net



3,445



3,602


Deferred income taxes



7,012



5,428


Operating lease - Right-of-use asset



5,335



5,487


Other assets



205



286


TOTAL ASSETS


$

202,684


$

207,752










CURRENT LIABILITIES








Accounts payable


$

4,551


$

7,977


Accrued expenses



8,680



10,345


Accrued salaries and wages



4,032



3,907


Dividend payable



4,554



-


Total Current Liabilities



21,817



22,229


Accrued income taxes



1,223



1,122


Operating lease liability



5,417



5,512


TOTAL LIABILITIES



28,457



28,863


COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31,
2024 and June 30, 2024; 39,771,035 and 39,768,186 shares issued; and 36,401,421 and
36,874,471 shares outstanding, respectively.



398



398


Additional paid-in capital



24,523



23,712


Retained earnings



186,788



174,300


Less: Treasury Stock, at cost (3,369,614 and 2,893,715 shares as of December 31, 2024 and
June 30, 2024, respectively)



(37,529)



(19,521)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



47



-


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



174,227



178,889


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

202,684


$

207,752


NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)










Three Months ended December 31,



2024


2023



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net sales:







Equipment revenues


$

21,725


$

29,007

Service revenues



21,208



18,540




42,933



47,547

Cost of sales:







Equipment related expenses



16,606



20,656

Service-related expenses



1,838



1,879




18,444



22,535








Gross Profit



24,489



25,012








Operating expenses:







Research and development



3,107



2,542

Selling, general, and administrative expenses



10,211



8,665

Total Operating Expenses



13,318



11,207








Operating Income



11,171



13,805








Other income:







Interest and other income, net



921



729

Income before Provision for Income Taxes



12,092



14,534

Provision for Income Taxes



1,625



1,924

Net Income


$

10,467


$

12,610








Income per share:







Basic


$

0.29


$

0.34

Diluted


$

0.28


$

0.34








Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic



36,538,000



36,829,000

Diluted



36,776,000



37,018,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)











Six Months Ended December 31,




2024


2023




(in thousands, except for share and per share data)


Net sales:








Equipment revenues


$

44,642


$

53,398


Service revenues



42,294



35,825





86,936



89,223


Cost of sales:








Equipment-related expenses



34,116



38,153


Service-related expenses



3,715



3,645





37,831



41,798










Gross Profit



49,105



47,425










Operating expenses:








Research and development



6,164



4,979


Selling, general, and administrative expenses



19,914



17,086


Total Operating Expenses



26,078



22,065










Operating Income



23,027



25,360










Other income:








Interest and other income, net



2,065



1,169


Income before Provision for Income Taxes



25,092



26,529


Provision for Income Taxes



3,440



3,441


Net Income


$

21,652


$

23,088










Income per share:








Basic


$

0.59


$

0.63


Diluted


$

0.59


$

0.62










Weighted average number of shares outstanding:








Basic



36,706,000



36,743,000


Diluted



36,983,000



36,962,000


NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)











Six Months ended December 31,




2024


2023




(in thousands)


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income


$

21,652


$

23,088


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization



1,133



1,088


Interest (income) expense on other investments



(194)



(17)


Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities



(82)



(71)


(Recovery of) credit losses



(12)



(35)


Change to inventory reserve



(184)



720


Deferred income taxes



(1,584)



(1,405)


Stock based compensation expense



757



610


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable



8,454



(1,448)


Inventories



422



(5,005)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,017



(124)


Income tax receivable



(1,129)



(292)


Other assets



81



20


Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income taxes



(4,807)



1,564


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



25,524



18,693


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(1,814)



(682)


Purchases of marketable securities



(7,642)



(117)


Purchases of other investments



(78)



(655)


Redemption of other investments



27,252



-


Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities



17,718



(1,454)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Proceeds from stock option exercises



54



-


Cash paid for dividend



(4,610)



(5,883)


Cash paid for purchase of treasury shares



(18,008)



-


Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(22,564)



(5,883)










Net increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



20,678



11,356


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning



65,341



35,955


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending


$

86,019


$

47,311


SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION








Interest paid


$

15


$

4


Income taxes paid


$

6,051


$

5,165


Non-Cash Investing and Financing Transactions








Cash dividends declared and not paid


$

4,554


$

-


NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.


NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE* (Unaudited)


(in thousands, except share and per share data)










3 months ended December 31,


6 months ended December 31,



2024

2023


2024

2023


Net income (GAAP)

$ 10,467

$ 12,610


$ 21,652

$ 23,088


Less:







Interest Income, net

928

729


1,869

1,169









Add:







Provision for Income Taxes

1,625

1,924


3,440

3,441


Depreciation and Amortization

584

551


1,133

1,088


EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization)

11,748

14,356


24,356

26,448









Adjustments for non-GAAP measures of performance:







Add: Stock based Compensation

386

303


757

610


Add: Nonrecurring Legal Expenses (income)

44

439


(397)

895


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,178

$ 15,098


$ 24,716

$ 27,953
















Adjusted EBITDA* per Diluted Share

$ 0.33

$ 0.41


$ 0.67

$ 0.76


Weighted average number of Diluted Shares outstanding

36,776,000

37,018,000


36,983,000

36,962,000


Contacts:
Francis J. Okoniewski
Vice President of Investor Relations
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.
Office 800-645-9445 x 374
Mobile 516-404-3597
[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
