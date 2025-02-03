TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) ("ARLP" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Quarter" and "2024 Full Year"). This release includes comparisons of results to the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Quarter" and "2023 Full Year", respectively), as well as the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (the "Sequential Quarter"). All references in the text of this release to "net income" refer to "net income attributable to ARLP." For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliation to its comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the end of this release.

Total revenues in the 2024 Quarter decreased 5.6% to $590.1 million compared to $625.4 million for the 2023 Quarter primarily as a result of reduced coal sales volumes, which declined 2.3%, and lower transportation revenues. Net income for the 2024 Quarter was $16.3 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $115.4 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2023 Quarter as a result of lower revenues, higher per ton operating expenses, which include $13.1 million of non-cash accruals for certain long-term liabilities, and $31.1 million of non-cash impairment charges in the 2024 Quarter due to market uncertainty at our MC Mining operation, partially offset by a $14.0 million increase in the fair value of our digital assets. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 Quarter was $124.0 million compared to $185.4 million in the 2023 Quarter.

Total revenues in the 2024 Quarter decreased 3.8% compared to $613.6 million in the Sequential Quarter primarily as a result of reduced coal sales prices, which declined 5.7% due in part to lower export price realizations. Net income for the 2024 Quarter decreased by 81.1% compared to the Sequential Quarter as a result of lower revenues and higher non-cash accruals relating to certain long-term liabilities and impairment charges in the 2024 Quarter, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of our digital assets. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 Quarter decreased 27.2% compared to the Sequential Quarter, as a result of higher non-cash accruals for certain long-term liabilities in the Illinois Basin, higher expenses related to the continuation of challenging geological conditions at our Tunnel Ridge and MC Mining operations in Appalachia, and lower revenue per ton for spot coal sold and per BOE in the Royalties segment.

Total revenues decreased 4.6% to $2.45 billion for the 2024 Full Year compared to $2.57 billion for the 2023 Full Year primarily due to lower coal sales volume, partially offset by higher other revenues. Net income for the 2024 Full Year was $360.9 million, or $2.77 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $630.1 million, or $4.81 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2023 Full Year as a result of lower revenues, increased operating expenses and non-cash impairment charges, partially offset by a $22.4 million increase in the fair value of our digital assets. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 Full Year was $714.2 million compared to $933.1 million in the 2023 Full Year.

CEO Commentary

"Due to the continued strength of our coal contracts, our average coal sales price per ton for the 2024 Full Year of $63.38 came close to the record level achieved in the 2023 Full Year of $64.17. However, lower sales volumes, higher operating costs and several non-cash accruals caused 2024 Full Year financial results to fall short of last year's record revenues and net income," said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and CEO. "The cold winter weather at the start of this year has driven higher natural gas prices and increased coal consumption in the eastern United States, helping reduce inventories. We are seeing customer solicitations for both near-term and long-term supply contracts, and if the colder weather continues to be above normal, we are hopeful we can reach our goal to ship 30 million tons to the domestic market in 2025."

Mr. Craft continued, "Having substantially completed major infrastructure projects at Tunnel Ridge, Hamilton, Warrior, and River View in 2024, we expect to see improved costs and productivity along with reduced capital spending this year. Additionally, the combination of cold winter weather and new LNG export terminal capacity should support strong domestic natural gas prices in 2025, benefiting both our Coal and Royalties segments."

Mr. Craft concluded, "The increase in forecasted electricity demand, particularly from data centers and growth in AI, is highlighting the inadequacy of current resource plans without extended use of fossil fuel plants. These market realities, coupled with what we expect to be a more favorable regulatory environment, are laying the foundation for Alliance to continue serving as a cornerstone of the country's reliable electricity infrastructure for years to come. We look forward to what we can achieve in 2025."

Segment Results and Analysis (Unaudited)

% Change 2024 Fourth 2023 Fourth Quarter / 2024 Third % Change (in millions, except per ton and per BOE data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Sequential Coal Operations (1) Illinois Basin Coal Operations Tons sold 6.596 6.419 2.8 % 5.967 10.5 % Coal sales price per ton sold $ 54.38 $ 55.06 (1.2 )% $ 56.61 (3.9 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton $ 39.77 $ 35.26 12.8 % $ 37.79 5.2 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.0 $ 130.1 (22.4 )% $ 114.6 (11.9 )% Appalachia Coal Operations Tons sold 1.819 2.194 (17.1 )% 2.412 (24.6 )% Coal sales price per ton sold $ 80.23 $ 76.82 4.4 % $ 80.78 (0.7 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton $ 76.79 $ 63.52 20.9 % $ 65.42 17.4 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.0 $ 29.8 (76.5 )% $ 37.5 (81.4 )% Total Coal Operations Tons sold 8.415 8.613 (2.3 )% 8.379 0.4 % Coal sales price per ton sold $ 59.97 $ 60.60 (1.0 )% $ 63.57 (5.7 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton $ 48.09 $ 42.91 12.1 % $ 46.11 4.3 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 105.4 $ 156.2 (32.5 )% $ 149.3 (29.4 )% Royalties (1) Oil & Gas Royalties BOE sold (2) 0.823 0.809 1.7 % 0.864 (4.7 )% Oil percentage of BOE 43.3 % 46.3 % (6.5 )% 45.4 % (4.6 )% Average sales price per BOE (3) $ 36.94 $ 44.60 (17.2 )% $ 39.87 (7.3 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense $ 4.4 $ 4.7 (5.1 )% $ 5.8 (24.1 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.6 $ 31.0 (17.6 )% $ 28.7 (10.8 )% Coal Royalties Royalty tons sold 5.491 5.018 9.4 % 5.109 7.5 % Revenue per royalty ton sold $ 3.23 $ 3.33 (3.0 )% $ 3.26 (0.9 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense $ 7.3 $ 6.6 10.0 % $ 5.6 30.1 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.5 $ 10.2 3.6 % $ 11.1 (4.8 )% Total Royalties Total royalty revenues $ 48.5 $ 53.0 (8.6 )% $ 51.3 (5.6 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense $ 11.7 $ 11.3 3.7 % $ 11.4 2.4 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 36.1 $ 41.2 (12.3 )% $ 39.8 (9.2 )% Consolidated Total Total revenues $ 590.1 $ 625.4 (5.6 )% $ 613.6 (3.8 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense $ 414.8 $ 376.6 10.1 % $ 393.7 5.4 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 141.6 $ 203.2 (30.3 )% $ 192.3 (26.3 )%

_________________ (1) For definitions of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense and Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense - Coal Operations (as reflected in the reconciliation table at the end of this release) divided by total tons sold. (2) Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") for natural gas volumes is calculated on a 6:1 basis (6,000 cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel). (3) Average sales price per BOE is defined as oil & gas royalty revenues excluding lease bonus revenue divided by total BOE sold.

Coal Operations

Total coal sales volumes for the 2024 Quarter decreased 2.3% compared to the 2023 Quarter while remaining relatively consistent compared to the Sequential Quarter. In Appalachia, tons sold decreased by 17.1% and 24.6% in the 2024 Quarter compared to the 2023 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, primarily as a result of lower production levels which reduced domestic sales volumes from our Tunnel Ridge operation. Partially offsetting these decreases, tons sold increased by 2.8% and 10.5% in the Illinois Basin compared to the 2023 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due to improved sales performance from our River View, Hamilton, and Gibson South mines. Coal sales price per ton increased by 4.4% in Appalachia compared to the 2023 Quarter as a result of higher domestic price realizations at our Tunnel Ridge mine. In the Illinois Basin, coal sales prices decreased by 3.9% in the 2024 Quarter compared to the Sequential Quarter primarily due to reduced domestic price realizations from our Hamilton operation. ARLP ended the 2024 Quarter with total coal inventory of 0.6 million tons, representing decreases of 0.7 million tons and 1.4 million tons compared to the end of the 2023 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton for the 2024 Quarter increased by 12.8% and 5.2% in the Illinois Basin compared to the 2023 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due primarily to reduced production, higher labor costs and lower recoveries at several mines in the region as well as an $11.0 million non-cash deferred purchase price adjustment recorded in the 2024 Quarter related to the 2015 acquisition of our Hamilton mine. In Appalachia, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton for the 2024 Quarter increased by 20.9% and 17.4% compared to the 2023 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due to lower recoveries across the region as well as challenging mining conditions which reduced production and led to higher materials and supplies and maintenance costs at our Tunnel Ridge operation.

Royalties

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Oil & Gas Royalties segment decreased to $25.6 million in the 2024 Quarter compared to $31.0 million and $28.7 million in the 2023 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due primarily to lower average sales price per BOE, which decreased 17.2% and 7.3%, respectively, partially offset by decreased expenses. A reduction in oil & gas volumes compared to the Sequential Quarter also contributed to the sequential decrease.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Coal Royalties segment increased 3.6% to $10.5 million for the 2024 Quarter compared to $10.2 million for the 2023 Quarter as a result of higher royalty tons sold, which increased 9.4%, partially offset by increased selling expenses and lower average royalty rates per ton received from the Partnership's mining subsidiaries. Compared to the Sequential Quarter, Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.8% due to higher selling expenses, partially offset by increased sales volumes.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, total debt and finance leases outstanding were $490.8 million, including $400 million in recently issued Senior Notes due 2029. The Partnership's total and net leverage ratios were 0.69 times and 0.50 times debt to trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. ARLP ended the 2024 Quarter with total liquidity of $593.9 million, which included $137.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $456.9 million of borrowings available under its revolving credit and accounts receivable securitization facilities. ARLP also held 482 bitcoins valued at $45.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Distributions

On January 28, 2025, the Board of Directors of ARLP's general partner (the "Board") approved a cash distribution to unitholders for the 2024 Quarter of $0.70 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.80 per unit), payable on February 14, 2025, to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2025. The announced distribution is consistent with the cash distributions for the 2023 Quarter and Sequential Quarter.

Outlook

"For 2025, we expect improved coal production costs to counterbalance lower market prices, keeping Coal segment margins near 2024 Full Year levels," commented Mr. Craft. "In the Oil & Gas Royalty business, we achieved record production volumes for the 2024 Full Year despite only making modest additions to our overall acreage position. We continue to favor the cash flow generation profile and ability to self-fund growth in the Oil & Gas Royalties segment, and therefore, will actively pursue growth in this segment in 2025."

Mr. Craft concluded, "Looking forward, we anticipate a more supportive regulatory environment from the new administration that will help address the growing need for affordable, reliable baseload power without prematurely retiring critical generation sources. As the realities of physics meet the needs of the grid, we believe previously announced retirements will be delayed and our products will remain a cornerstone of energy security in some of the strongest industrial growth areas of the country for years to come."

ARLP is providing the following guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Full Year"):

2025 Full Year Guidance Coal Operations Volumes (Million Short Tons) Illinois Basin Sales Tons 23.5 - 25.0 Appalachia Sales Tons 8.75 - 9.25 Total Sales Tons 32.25 - 34.25 Committed & Priced Sales Tons 2025 - Domestic / Export / Total 23.5 / 2.5 / 26.0 2026 - Domestic / Export / Total 13.4 / 1.3 / 14.7 Coal Sales Price Per Ton Sold (1) Illinois Basin $50.00 - $53.00 Appalachia $76.00 - $82.00 Total $57.00 - $61.00 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense Per Ton Sold (2) Illinois Basin $35.00 - $38.00 Appalachia $53.00 - $60.00 Total $40.00 - $44.00 Royalties Oil & Gas Royalties Oil (000 Barrels) 1,550 - 1,650 Natural gas (000 MCF) 6,100 - 6,500 Liquids (000 Barrels) 775 - 825 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense (% of Oil & Gas Royalties Revenue) ~ 14.0% Coal Royalties Royalty tons sold (Million Short Tons) 23.75 - 25.25 Revenue per royalty ton sold $3.20 - $3.40 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per royalty ton sold $1.30 - $1.40 Consolidated (Millions) Depreciation, depletion and amortization $270 - $290 General and administrative $80 - $85 Net interest expense $42 - $46 Income tax expense $20 - $22 Total capital expenditures $285 - $320 Growth capital expenditures $5 - $10 Maintenance capital expenditures $280 - $310

_________________ (1) Sales price per ton is defined as total coal sales revenue divided by total tons sold. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is defined as operating expenses, coal purchases, if applicable, and other income or expense as adjusted to remove certain items from operating expenses that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is evolving and positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the advancement of energy and related infrastructure.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

The statements and projections used throughout this release are based on current expectations. These statements and projections are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. These projections do not include the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may occur after the date of this release. We have included more information below regarding business risks that could affect our results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: With the exception of historical matters, any matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Those forward-looking statements include expectations with respect to our future financial performance, coal and oil & gas consumption and expected future prices, our ability to increase or maintain unitholder distributions in future quarters, business plans and potential growth with respect to our energy and infrastructure transition investments, optimizing cash flows, reducing operating and capital expenditures, infrastructure projects at our existing properties, growth in domestic electricity demand, preserving liquidity and maintaining financial flexibility, and our future repurchases of units and senior notes, among others. These risks to our ability to achieve these outcomes include, but are not limited to, the following: decline in the coal industry's share of electricity generation, including as a result of environmental concerns related to coal mining and combustion, the cost and perceived benefits of other sources of electricity and fuels, such as oil & gas, nuclear energy, and renewable fuels and the planned retirement of coal-fired power plants in the U.S.; our ability to provide fuel for growth in domestic energy demand, should it materialize; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions and market volatility, and the impact of such changes and volatility on our financial position; changes in global economic and geo-political conditions or changes in industries in which our customers operate; changes in commodity prices, demand and availability which could affect our operating results and cash flows; the outcome or escalation of current hostilities in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza conflict; the severity, magnitude and duration of any future pandemics and impacts of such pandemics and of businesses' and governments' responses to such pandemics on our operations and personnel, and on demand for coal, oil, and natural gas, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and operators, available liquidity and capital sources and broader economic disruptions; actions of the major oil-producing countries with respect to oil production volumes and prices could have direct and indirect impacts over the near and long term on oil & gas exploration and production operations at the properties in which we hold mineral interests; changes in competition in domestic and international coal markets and our ability to respond to such changes; potential shut-ins of production by the operators of the properties in which we hold oil & gas mineral interests due to low commodity prices or the lack of downstream demand or storage capacity; risks associated with the expansion of and investments into the infrastructure of our operations and properties, including the timing of such investments coming online; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and to successfully integrate such acquisitions into our business and achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom; our ability to identify and invest in new energy and infrastructure transition ventures; the success of our development plans for our wholly owned subsidiary, Matrix Design Group, LLC, and our investments in emerging infrastructure and technology companies; dependence on significant customer contracts, including renewing existing contracts upon expiration; adjustments made in price, volume, or terms to existing coal supply agreements; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, and the results of central bank policy actions, including interest rates, bank failures, and associated liquidity risks; the effects of and changes in taxes or tariffs and other trade measures adopted by the United States and foreign governments; legislation, regulations, and court decisions and interpretations thereof, both domestic and foreign, including those relating to the environment and the release of greenhouse gases, such as the Environmental Protection Agency's recently promulgated emissions regulations for coal-fired power plants, and state legislation seeking to impose liability on a wide range of energy companies under greenhouse gas "superfund" laws, mining, miner health and safety, hydraulic fracturing, and health care; deregulation of the electric utility industry or the effects of any adverse change in the coal industry, electric utility industry, or general economic conditions; investors' and other stakeholders' increasing attention to environmental, social, and governance matters; liquidity constraints, including those resulting from any future unavailability of financing; customer bankruptcies, cancellations or breaches to existing contracts, or other failures to perform; customer delays, failure to take coal under contracts or defaults in making payments; our productivity levels and margins earned on our coal sales; disruptions to oil & gas exploration and production operations at the properties in which we hold mineral interests; changes in equipment, raw material, service or labor costs or availability, including due to inflationary pressures; changes in our ability to recruit, hire and maintain labor; our ability to maintain satisfactory relations with our employees; increases in labor costs, adverse changes in work rules, or cash payments or projections associated with workers' compensation claims; increases in transportation costs and risk of transportation delays or interruptions; operational interruptions due to geologic, permitting, labor, weather, supply chain shortage of equipment or mine supplies, or other factors; risks associated with major mine-related accidents, mine fires, mine floods or other interruptions; results of litigation, including claims not yet asserted; foreign currency fluctuations that could adversely affect the competitiveness of our coal abroad; difficulty maintaining our surety bonds for mine reclamation as well as workers' compensation and black lung benefits; difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding post-mine reclamation as well as pension, black lung benefits, and other post-retirement benefit liabilities; uncertainties in estimating and replacing our coal mineral reserves and resources; uncertainties in estimating and replacing our oil & gas reserves; uncertainties in the amount of oil & gas production due to the level of drilling and completion activity by the operators of our oil & gas properties; uncertainties in the future of the electric vehicle industry and the market for EV charging stations; the impact of current and potential changes to federal or state tax rules and regulations, including a loss or reduction of benefits from certain tax deductions and credits; difficulty obtaining commercial property insurance, and risks associated with our participation in the commercial insurance property program; evolving cybersecurity risks, such as those involving unauthorized access, denial-of-service attacks, malicious software, data privacy breaches by employees, insiders or others with authorized access, cyber or phishing attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, physical breaches, or other actions; and difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding future revenues and costs associated with equity investments in companies we do not control.

Additional information concerning these, and other factors can be found in ARLP's public periodic filings with the SEC, including ARLP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on February 23, 2024, and ARLP's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, filed on May 9, 2024, August 7, 2024 and November 7, 2024, respectively. Except as required by applicable securities laws, ARLP does not intend to update its forward-looking statements.

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Tons Sold 8,415 8,613 33,319 34,442 Tons Produced 6,901 7,880 32,206 34,877 Mineral Interest Volumes (BOE) 823 809 3,402 3,105 SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Coal sales $ 504,618 $ 521,972 $ 2,111,803 $ 2,210,210 Oil & gas royalties 30,404 36,042 138,311 137,751 Transportation revenues 30,519 46,561 112,590 142,290 Other revenues 24,551 20,847 86,004 76,450 Total revenues 590,092 625,422 2,448,708 2,566,701 EXPENSES: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 407,090 356,563 1,507,398 1,368,787 Transportation expenses 30,519 46,561 112,590 142,290 Outside coal purchases 7,879 20,410 35,791 36,149 General and administrative 17,655 17,784 82,224 79,096 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 80,472 68,400 285,446 267,982 Asset impairments 31,130 - 31,130 - Total operating expenses 574,745 509,718 2,054,579 1,894,304 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 15,347 115,704 394,129 672,397 Interest expense, net (8,676 ) (6,246 ) (35,229 ) (36,091 ) Interest income 1,687 1,310 7,222 9,394 Equity method investment income (loss) (1,929 ) 2,316 (4,961 ) (1,468 ) Change in fair value of digital assets 13,958 - 22,395 - Other income (expense) 183 391 (2,062 ) 218 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 20,570 113,475 381,494 644,450 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 3,005 (3,361 ) 15,937 8,280 NET INCOME 17,565 116,836 365,557 636,170 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (1,235 ) (1,392 ) (4,702 ) (6,052 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ARLP $ 16,330 $ 115,444 $ 360,855 $ 630,118 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ARLP GENERAL PARTNER $ - $ - $ - $ 1,384 LIMITED PARTNERS $ 16,330 $ 115,444 $ 360,855 $ 628,734 EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.12 $ 0.88 $ 2.77 $ 4.81 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 128,061,981 127,125,437 127,964,744 127,180,312

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,962 $ 59,813 Trade receivables (net of allowance at December 31, 2024 and 2023 of $2,087 and $300, respectively) 166,829 282,622 Other receivables 10,158 9,678 Inventories, net 120,661 127,556 Advance royalties 11,422 7,780 Digital assets 45,037 9,579 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,161 19,093 Total current assets 513,230 516,121 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Property, plant and equipment, at cost 4,435,535 4,172,544 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (2,269,265 ) (2,149,881 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 2,166,270 2,022,663 OTHER ASSETS: Advance royalties 70,264 71,125 Equity method investments 35,532 46,503 Equity securities 92,541 92,541 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,871 16,569 Other long-term assets 22,022 22,904 Total other assets 236,230 249,642 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,915,730 $ 2,788,426 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 98,188 $ 108,269 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 21,051 21,007 Accrued payroll and related expenses 26,946 29,884 Accrued interest 1,821 3,558 Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits 14,838 15,913 Other current liabilities 48,023 28,498 Current maturities, long-term debt, net 22,275 20,338 Total current liabilities 233,142 227,467 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net 450,885 316,821 Pneumoconiosis benefits 120,152 127,249 Accrued pension benefit - 8,618 Workers' compensation 37,177 37,257 Asset retirement obligations 155,156 146,925 Long-term operating lease obligations 13,638 13,661 Deferred income tax liabilities 29,353 33,450 Other liabilities 22,694 18,381 Total long-term liabilities 829,055 702,362 Total liabilities 1,062,197 929,829 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES PARTNERS' CAPITAL: ARLP Partners' Capital: Limited Partners - Common Unitholders 128,061,981 and 127,125,437 units outstanding, respectively 1,867,850 1,896,027 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,103 ) (61,525 ) Total ARLP Partners' Capital 1,832,747 1,834,502 Noncontrolling interest 20,786 24,095 Total Partners' Capital 1,853,533 1,858,597 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL $ 2,915,730 $ 2,788,426

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: $ 803,131 $ 824,231 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant and equipment: Capital expenditures (428,741 ) (379,338 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,142 (29,695 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,626 3,710 Contributions to equity method investments (2,896 ) (2,518 ) Purchase of equity securities - (49,560 ) JC Resources acquisition - (64,999 ) Oil & gas reserve business combinations - (14,459 ) Oil & gas reserve asset acquisitions (24,733 ) (24,225 ) Other 4,938 7,762 Net cash used in investing activities (440,664 ) (553,322 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under securitization facility 75,000 - Payments under securitization facility (75,000 ) - Proceeds from equipment financings 54,626 - Payments on equipment financings (11,981 ) (24,970 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 20,000 - Payments under revolving credit facilities (20,000 ) - Borrowing under long-term debt 400,000 75,000 Payments on long-term debt (299,842 ) (129,455 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (11,442 ) (12,376 ) Payments for purchases of units under unit repurchase program - (19,432 ) Payments for purchase of units and tax withholdings related to settlements under deferred compensation plans (15,544 ) (10,334 ) Cash settlement of grants under deferred compensation plans (21,786 ) - Excess purchase price over the contributed basis from JC Resources acquisition - (7,251 ) Cash retained by JC Resources in acquisition - (2,933 ) Distributions paid to Partners (363,430 ) (364,579 ) Other (15,919 ) (10,789 ) Net cash used in financing activities (285,318 ) (507,119 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 77,149 (236,210 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 59,813 296,023 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 136,962 $ 59,813

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income attributable to ARLP" to non-GAAP "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Distribution Coverage Ratio" and "Distributable Cash Flow" (in thousands).

EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to ARLP before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for certain items that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow ("DCF") is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding equity method investment earnings, interest expense (before capitalized interest), interest income, income taxes and estimated maintenance capital expenditures and adding distributions from equity method investments and litigation expense accrual. Distribution coverage ratio ("DCR") is defined as DCF divided by distributions paid to partners.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to ARLP, net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and DCF are not intended to represent cash flow and do not represent the measure of cash available for distribution. Our method of computing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies, or EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may be computed differently by us in different contexts (i.e., public reporting versus computation under financing agreements).

Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income attributable to ARLP $ 16,330 $ 115,444 $ 360,855 $ 630,118 $ 86,281 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 80,472 68,400 285,446 267,982 72,971 Interest expense, net 11,227 7,210 40,850 33,403 10,873 Capitalized interest (4,238 ) (2,274 ) (12,843 ) (6,706 ) (3,521 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,005 (3,361 ) 15,937 8,280 4,123 EBITDA 106,796 185,419 690,245 933,077 170,727 Litigation expense accrual (1) - - 15,250 - - Asset impairments 31,130 - 31,130 - - Change in fair value of digital assets (2) (13,958 ) - (22,395 ) - (332 ) Adjusted EBITDA 123,968 185,419 714,230 933,077 170,395 Equity method investment loss (income) 1,929 (2,316 ) 4,961 1,468 2,327 Distributions from equity method investments 939 1,040 3,788 3,918 849 Interest expense, net (11,227 ) (7,210 ) (40,850 ) (33,403 ) (10,873 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (3,005 ) 3,361 (15,937 ) (8,280 ) (4,123 ) Deferred income tax benefit (3) (351 ) (5,992 ) (2,185 ) (8,973 ) (765 ) Litigation expense accrual (1) - - (15,250 ) - - Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (4) (53,552 ) (55,554 ) (249,919 ) (245,883 ) (60,171 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 58,701 $ 118,748 $ 398,838 $ 641,924 $ 97,639 Distributions paid to partners $ 90,723 $ 90,812 $ 363,430 $ 364,579 $ 90,725 Distribution Coverage Ratio 0.65 1.31 1.10 1.76 1.08

_________________ (1) Litigation expense accrual is a $15.3 million accrual relating to the settlement (which remains subject to court approval) of certain litigation as described in Item 1 of Part II of ARLP's Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2024 with the SEC for the period ended September 30, 2024. (2) On January 1, 2024, ARLP elected to early adopt new accounting guidance which clarifies the accounting and disclosure requirements for certain crypto assets. The new guidance requires entities to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with the change in fair value included in net income. (3) Deferred income tax benefit is the amount of income tax benefit during the period on temporary differences between the tax basis and financial reporting basis of recorded assets and liabilities. These differences generally arise in one period and reverse in subsequent periods to eventually offset each other and do not impact the amount of distributable cash flow available to be paid to partners. (4) Maintenance capital expenditures are those capital expenditures required to maintain, over the long-term, the existing infrastructure of our coal assets. We estimate maintenance capital expenditures on an annual basis based upon a five-year planning horizon. For the 2025 planning horizon, average annual estimated maintenance capital expenditures are assumed to be $7.28 per ton produced compared to an estimated $7.76 per ton produced in 2024. Our actual maintenance capital expenditures fluctuate depending on various factors, including maintenance schedules and timing of capital projects, among others.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash flows from operating activities" to non-GAAP "Free cash flow" (in thousands).

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures and the change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities from purchases of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing free cash flow may not be the same method used by other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess our ability to generate excess cash flow from our operations.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities $ 168,420 $ 93,933 $ 803,131 $ 824,231 $ 209,272 Capital expenditures (93,155 ) (83,982 ) (428,741 ) (379,338 ) (110,298 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (49 ) (6,689 ) 9,142 (29,695 ) 4,247 Free cash flow $ 75,216 $ 3,262 $ 383,532 $ 415,198 $ 103,221

Reconciliation of GAAP "Operating Expenses" to non-GAAP "Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense" and Reconciliation of non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" to non-GAAP "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is defined as operating expenses, coal purchases, if applicable, and other income or expense as adjusted to remove certain items from operating expenses that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Transportation expenses are excluded as these expenses are passed on to our customers and, consequently, we do not realize any margin on transportation revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management to assess the operating performance of our segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is a key component of EBITDA in addition to coal sales, royalty revenues and other revenues. The exclusion of corporate general and administrative expenses from Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense allows management to focus solely on the evaluation of segment operating performance as it primarily relates to our operating expenses. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense - Coal Operations represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense from our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance Coal, LLC ("Alliance Coal"), which holds our coal mining operations and related support activities.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 Operating expense $ 407,090 $ 356,563 $ 1,507,398 $ 1,368,787 $ 384,844 Litigation expense accrual (1) - - (15,250 ) - - Outside coal purchases 7,879 20,410 35,791 36,149 8,192 Other expense (income) (183 ) (391 ) 2,062 (218 ) 681 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense 414,786 376,582 1,530,001 1,404,718 393,717 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense - Non Coal Operations (2) (10,072 ) (7,028 ) (28,471 ) (13,973 ) (7,390 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense - Coal Operations $ 404,714 $ 369,554 $ 1,501,530 $ 1,390,745 $ 386,327

_________________ (1) Litigation expense accrual is a $15.3 million accrual relating to the settlement (which remains subject to court approval) of certain litigation as described in Item 1 of Part II of ARLP's Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2024 with the SEC for the period ended September 30, 2024. (2) Non Coal Operations represent activity outside of Alliance Coal and primarily consist of Total Royalties, our investments in the advancement of energy and related infrastructure and various eliminations primarily between Alliance Coal and our Coal Royalty segment.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for general and administrative expenses. Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Coal Operations represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA from our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance Coal, which holds our coal mining operations and related support activities and allows management to focus primarily on the operating performance of our Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (See reconciliation to GAAP above) $ 123,968 $ 185,419 $ 714,230 $ 933,077 $ 170,395 General and administrative 17,655 17,784 82,224 79,096 21,878 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 141,623 203,203 796,454 1,012,173 192,273 Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Non Coal Operations (1) (36,250 ) (47,026 ) (170,705 ) (179,761 ) (43,021 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Coal Operations $ 105,373 $ 156,177 $ 625,749 $ 832,412 $ 149,252

_________________ (1) Non Coal Operations represent activity outside of Alliance Coal and primarily consist of Total Royalties, our investments in the advancement of energy and related infrastructure and various eliminations primarily between Alliance Coal and our Coal Royalty segment.

