Climate First Bank Appoints Chris Castro to EVP and Chief Sustainability Officer

Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced the appointment of Chris Castro as Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. Since July 2022, Chris has served as a presidential appointee for the Biden-Harris Administration, specifically as the inaugural Chief of Staff for the newly formed Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP) and Senior Advisor for the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE) at the U.S. Department of Energy.

"Climate First Bank is focused on driving generational investments into clean energy - and Chris is exactly the leader to help do just that," said Lex Ford, CEO & President of Climate First Bank. "His extensive experience with, and passion for, sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to combat the climate crisis. As Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris will play a pivotal role in advancing our sustainability initiatives, innovative financing solutions, and driving positive environmental impact."

Chris Castro added, "I'm truly honored to rejoin Climate First Bank and continue to contribute to its mission of catalyzing sustainable and inclusive financing to enable solutions to the climate crisis. I look forward to working with the team to lead our sustainability portfolio, develop innovative partnerships and new financing tools, and ultimately help scale our impact to new markets nationwide."

Chris, a renowned public official and award-winning sustainability expert, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in resilience and clean energy to the bank's leadership team. In his role with the Biden-Harris Administration, Chris managed a portfolio of $16 billion in grants and technical assistance programs to support states, tribes, local governments, and community institutions in transitioning towards a 100% carbon-free, clean energy future.

Prior to his role at the Department of Energy, Chris worked for nearly a decade at the City of Orlando, Florida, in various roles, including Senior Advisor to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Director of Sustainability & Resilience. During his tenure, Chris developed comprehensive policies, programs, and partnerships that advanced the City's sustainability, climate action, and smart city goals through the Green Works Orlando initiative. This effort elevated the City as a National and Global leader in urban sustainability, resiliency, and climate action.

Chris is best known for his eco-entrepreneurial efforts to build and manage teams, and foster cross-sector partnerships to ensure the smooth and successful implementation of sustainability and climate strategies. In 2008, he co-founded IDEAS For Us, a global UN-accredited nonprofit advancing community-led sustainability action projects around the World, and also started Citizen Energy, a clean-energy consulting firm that works to implement turn-key clean energy solutions for the small and mid-size real estate markets, specializing in commercial and multifamily buildings. In addition to his passion for clean energy, Chris also co-created Fleet Farming. This urban farming social enterprise program transforms lawns, schoolyards, and underutilized land into edible landscapes throughout Central Florida.

In addition to this exciting appointment, Climate First Bank plans to open a new office in Orlando, Florida. The new office, located at 215 E Livingston St, Orlando, FL 32801, will span over 2,400 square feet and is set to open to the public in the summer of 2025. This expansion underscores Climate First Bank's commitment to increasing its presence and accessibility in key markets, furthering its mission to combat the climate crisis through innovative financial solutions.

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

