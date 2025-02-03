Aristotle Welcomes Shawn Sussin as Vice President of Compliance

Aristotle, a leading political technology and consulting firm, is proud to announce the addition of Shawn Sussin to its Professional Services team as Vice President of Compliance.

With more than 25 years of experience in political and nonprofit management, Shawn brings unmatched expertise to Aristotle, enhancing its commitment to providing exemplary compliance solutions. Shawn's extensive background includes supporting Fortune 500 companies, trade and business associations, and state and national party committees with services such as federal and state disclosures, financial reconciliations, regulatory adherence, and comprehensive client support.

Prior to joining Aristotle, Shawn served as Vice President of PAC Services with DDC Public Affairs, where he played a pivotal role in business development, customer experience, and providing top-tier compliance services. Shawn is widely recognized in the industry as a respected leader and mentor with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients.

"Bringing Shawn on board is a strategic step forward for Aristotle," said Aristotle CEO John Aristotle Phillips. "His unparalleled experience in compliance and his reputation as an industry leader perfectly align with our mission to provide cutting-edge political technology and services. Shawn's leadership will not only strengthen our compliance solutions but also enhance our ability to empower clients with innovative, efficient, and reliable tools to meet their advocacy and regulatory needs."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to the Aristotle team," said Aristotle Executive Vice President of Professional Services Rob Christ. "His extensive experience, innovative outlook, and deep knowledge of compliance bring tremendous value to our clients and further solidify Aristotle's position as a leader in political technology and consulting services."

Shawn earned a master's degree in public administration and public policy analysis from Arizona State University. His academic foundation and professional experience uniquely position him to take Aristotle's compliance services to the next level, ensuring clients receive tailored, efficient, and compliant solutions for their political and advocacy needs.

About Aristotle

Aristotle is recognized as a global pioneer in political technology, providing indispensable tools to those who seek to use the democratic process to influence decisions at the ballot box. Aristotle is a full-service provider of campaign software, voter data, PAC and grassroots software and services, with 24/7 customer support.

SOURCE: Aristotle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire