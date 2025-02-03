01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces a Market Making Agreement with Integral Wealth

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTC Pink:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market making agreement with Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral"). The agreement, dated January 30, 2025, aims to maintain a reasonable market and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares. The initial term is three months with automatic one-month renewals unless terminated with 30 days' notice. The Company will pay Integral a monthly fee of C$6,500 plus HST. The agreement contains no performance factors and no security-based compensation is payable pursuant to the agreement. The agreement is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Integral and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. Integral is an arm's length party to the Company. Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTC Pink: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire