Four New Epic Voyages Around the World Now Available for Booking

Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced its new 2026-2027 World Cruise itineraries, including the Viking World Voyage III, which will journey around the world in 170 days, visiting 41 countries with 82 guided tours and overnight stays in 18 cities. Setting sail on Viking's award-winning 930-guest ship, the Viking Sky®, from Fort Lauderdale on December 22, 2026, the itinerary will include ports of call across six continents before its final destination of Stockholm on June 10, 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130687186/en/

Viking today announced its new 2026-2027 World Cruise itineraries, including the Viking World Voyage III, which will journey around the world in 170 days, visiting 41 countries with 82 guided tours and overnight stays in 18 cities. Pictured here, Viking's award-winning ocean ship calling on Sydney, Australia, an overnight destination during the new World Cruise itineraries. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our approach in everything we do has always been to focus on the destination, from our thoughtfully curated itineraries to our elegant small ships, which are designed to bring guests closer and enable exploration," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "Extended voyages like our World Cruises allow curious travelers to experience dozens of destinations, iconic landmarks and rich cultures in one seamless journey, making them truly the adventures of a lifetime."

World Cruise guests can explore ports of call in Hawaii and journey through the isles of the South Pacific, including French Polynesia; traverse New Zealand and Australia; sail to iconic destinations throughout Asia; and travel up the western coast of Africa to Europe before concluding in either London or Stockholm. A shorter, 153-day portion of the sailing, Viking World Voyage IV, departs from Los Angeles on January 8, 2027 and visits 37 countries with 18 overnight ports of call before ending in Stockholm. Guests may also choose the 142-day Viking World Cruise 2026-2027 itinerary from Fort Lauderdale to London visiting 31 countries, or the 125-day voyage, Viking World Discoveries, which departs from Los Angeles and visits 27 countries before ending in London.

Highlights of 2026-2027 World Cruise Itineraries:

Viking's newest World Cruise itineraries visit dozens of the world's most iconic cities, alongside lesser-known destinations, in one continuous journey. Overnight stays in iconic ports such as Sydney, Zanzibar, Cape Town, Casablanca and many others allow guests to delve deeper. Viking will also visit Africa's western coast, including Lagos in Nigeria, as well as Accra and Takoradi in Ghana. While on board, Viking offers cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment such as the Viking Resident Historian® program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey. Guests can immerse themselves in the world's rich cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life, as well as Privileged Access® visits to cultural institutions. Highlights of the new 2026-2027 Viking World Cruise itineraries include:

Kauai (Nawiliwili), Hawaii Nawiliwili is the gateway to the oldest and greenest of the Hawaiian Islands, Kauai. The lush vegetation and wildflowers of this tropical paradise have earned it the nickname "The Garden Island." This is the unspoiled Hawaii of which travelers dream: green valleys glimmering under a Pacific sun and waterfalls plunging into the sea over soaring cliffs. To many, this is the most authentic of the islands; town ordinances forbid buildings taller than coconut trees and the culture of ancient Hawaiians lives on in respect for the mana, or spiritual essence, of their land.

Nawiliwili is the gateway to the oldest and greenest of the Hawaiian Islands, Kauai. The lush vegetation and wildflowers of this tropical paradise have earned it the nickname "The Garden Island." This is the unspoiled Hawaii of which travelers dream: green valleys glimmering under a Pacific sun and waterfalls plunging into the sea over soaring cliffs. To many, this is the most authentic of the islands; town ordinances forbid buildings taller than coconut trees and the culture of ancient Hawaiians lives on in respect for the mana, or spiritual essence, of their land. Cairns, Australia Queensland's seaside resort town, Cairns is the gateway to a rich array of natural beauty onshore and off. Catamarans take marine enthusiasts to the Great Barrier Reef; stretching for 1,400 miles, it is the largest continuous coral reef system on Earth. Inland, the wet tropics have given rise to Daintree and Kuranda National Parks, vast rainforest systems of extraordinary biodiversity and a profusion of birdlife. For all its appeal to outdoor enthusiasts, Cairns' thriving culture is a pleasure to absorb from the outdoor cafés or along the scenic waterfront promenade.

Queensland's seaside resort town, Cairns is the gateway to a rich array of natural beauty onshore and off. Catamarans take marine enthusiasts to the Great Barrier Reef; stretching for 1,400 miles, it is the largest continuous coral reef system on Earth. Inland, the wet tropics have given rise to Daintree and Kuranda National Parks, vast rainforest systems of extraordinary biodiversity and a profusion of birdlife. For all its appeal to outdoor enthusiasts, Cairns' thriving culture is a pleasure to absorb from the outdoor cafés or along the scenic waterfront promenade. Mombasa, Kenya Kenya's chief port and a coastal gem, Mombasa is a melting pot of traditions. Located on a coralline island and linked by a causeway to the African mainland, it boasts a rich tapestry of Middle Eastern and African cultures, having been a key Indian Ocean port since the 14th century. The narrow streets of Mombasa's old town are lined with ornately styled architecture and home to mosques, cathedrals and Hindu temples, while lateen-rigged dhows and small vessels anchor in its ancient port between trips to trade with the Arabian Peninsula, Persian Gulf and India.

Kenya's chief port and a coastal gem, Mombasa is a melting pot of traditions. Located on a coralline island and linked by a causeway to the African mainland, it boasts a rich tapestry of Middle Eastern and African cultures, having been a key Indian Ocean port since the 14th century. The narrow streets of Mombasa's old town are lined with ornately styled architecture and home to mosques, cathedrals and Hindu temples, while lateen-rigged dhows and small vessels anchor in its ancient port between trips to trade with the Arabian Peninsula, Persian Gulf and India. Agadir, Morocco - Situated on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Agadir is the capital of Amazigh culture-the Indigenous peoples of North Africa. Historians believe the Amazigh migrated to Morocco from the Middle East and are descendants of the pre-Arab population. Today, there is a resurgence to promote greater recognition of the Amazigh ethnic identity, with images and music infused in modern culture. Visitors can enjoy a warm welcome in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains and remote villages, and gain insight into their customs and traditions.

- Situated on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Agadir is the capital of Amazigh culture-the Indigenous peoples of North Africa. Historians believe the Amazigh migrated to Morocco from the Middle East and are descendants of the pre-Arab population. Today, there is a resurgence to promote greater recognition of the Amazigh ethnic identity, with images and music infused in modern culture. Visitors can enjoy a warm welcome in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains and remote villages, and gain insight into their customs and traditions. Phuket, Thailand The Thai island of Phuket offers more than picturesque beaches and sweeping vistas of sparkling azure waters. The island was long a major stop on trade routes between India and China, often mentioned in ship logs of European sailors. Around 1545, one Portuguese explorer called the island Junk Ceylon, and the name stuck for decades. Later, the French, Dutch and English competed for the island's tin trade; the French East India Company won and played a role in local politics until 1688. Today, old Sino-Portuguese shop-houses and monuments to Buddha dot the island.

The Thai island of Phuket offers more than picturesque beaches and sweeping vistas of sparkling azure waters. The island was long a major stop on trade routes between India and China, often mentioned in ship logs of European sailors. Around 1545, one Portuguese explorer called the island Junk Ceylon, and the name stuck for decades. Later, the French, Dutch and English competed for the island's tin trade; the French East India Company won and played a role in local politics until 1688. Today, old Sino-Portuguese shop-houses and monuments to Buddha dot the island. Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon has inspired explorers for centuries with its stunning setting at the Tagus River's mouth. Its labyrinthine streets carry echoes of 16th-century navigators who sailed on the winds of the Age of Discovery. The city prospered greatly from its trade, and today's streets are lined with the legacies of wealthy builders, including the Jerónimos Monastery and Belém Tower, stunning works that introduced Manueline architecture. Savoring local cuisine and port wine are favorite pastimes here. On any evening, the strains of fado spill from clubs in the historic Alfama District.

Lisbon has inspired explorers for centuries with its stunning setting at the Tagus River's mouth. Its labyrinthine streets carry echoes of 16th-century navigators who sailed on the winds of the Age of Discovery. The city prospered greatly from its trade, and today's streets are lined with the legacies of wealthy builders, including the Jerónimos Monastery and Belém Tower, stunning works that introduced Manueline architecture. Savoring local cuisine and port wine are favorite pastimes here. On any evening, the strains of fado spill from clubs in the historic Alfama District. London (Greenwich), England Greenwich, a borough of London, is home to the Royal Observatory. From here, the world's longitude is measured from the prime meridian, and Greenwich Mean Time sets the global time standard. At the port, the clipper ship Cutty Sark, one of Greenwich's renowned historic landmarks, is preserved as a fascinating museum. Upriver, London is home to Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey. In addition, this major economic and cultural hub boasts a long tradition of arts and architectural innovation-from Shakespeare's Globe Theater to West End musicals.

Greenwich, a borough of London, is home to the Royal Observatory. From here, the world's longitude is measured from the prime meridian, and Greenwich Mean Time sets the global time standard. At the port, the clipper ship Cutty Sark, one of Greenwich's renowned historic landmarks, is preserved as a fascinating museum. Upriver, London is home to Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey. In addition, this major economic and cultural hub boasts a long tradition of arts and architectural innovation-from Shakespeare's Globe Theater to West End musicals. Stockholm, Sweden - Elegant Stockholm is nestled where Lake Mälaren's cobalt waters meet the Baltic. This stunning cultural capital extends over 14 islands linked by 57 graceful bridges. Hailed as one of the world's cleanest cities, it boasts numerous green parks. The well-preserved 13th-century Gamla Stan, or old town, boasts gabled merchant houses and an array of architectural styles, from the enormous baroque Stockholm Palace to the art nouveau Royal Dramatic Theater. Strandvägen is one of Europe's loveliest waterfront esplanades and the ideal place to sample some traditional smoked salmon

Viking's Award-Winning Fleet

Viking was rated #1 for Oceans, #1 for Rivers and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. Viking was also named a "World's Best" for oceans, rivers and expeditions in Travel Leisure's 2024 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors from both publications something Viking has now achieved two years in a row. Viking was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News World Report's 2025 Best Cruise Lines ranking for the fourth consecutive year. Viking's ocean ships have also been rated and "Recommended" as part of the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Star Awards, an annual independent evaluation for luxury travel brands. Additionally, Cruise Critic honored Viking with seven awards across the Luxury (Ocean), River and Expedition categories in the 2024 Best in Cruise Awards

Booking Details

From now through March 31, 2025, Viking is offering North American travelers special savings on 2026-2027 World Cruises with a total value of over $60,000 per couple, including free business class airfare and transfers, $4,000 per couple in shore excursion credit, $2,000 per couple in shipboard credit, complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package and more. Returning Viking guests also receive an additional $2,000 per couple in shipboard credit. Plus, guests can enjoy a limited-time reduced deposit of 10%. Call Viking toll-free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130687186/en/

Contacts:

Email: vikingpr@edelman.com