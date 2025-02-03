Tourism Authority of Thailand: "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" Unveiled

Thailand Launches Year-Long Tourism and Sports Celebration Targeting 40 Million Visitors and 3 Trillion Baht in Revenue

BANGKOK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand has officially launched the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025", a grand initiative celebrating the nation's cultural heritage, diverse tourism experiences, and world-class sporting events. The campaign will feature year-round tourism festivals, high-profile sporting tournaments, and exclusive travel privileges, reinforcing Thailand's position as a global leader in tourism and sports. With an ambitious goal, Thailand aims to attract 39 million international visitors and generate 3 trillion Baht in tourism revenue by 2025.

Prime Minister H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated: "Tourism is a key driver of Thailand's economy, and as we embrace the digital era, we must continue to grow by enhancing infrastructure, expanding world-class events, and creating innovative experiences that attract and inspire visitors. Beyond our natural beauty and cultural heritage, Thailand is evolving into a hub for Man-Made Tourism, with dynamic festivals, international events, and cutting-edge entertainment. This year is a powerful testament to nationwide collaboration, and I invite everyone to be part of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025-a year of opportunity, excitement, and unforgettable experiences."

Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Sorawong Thienthong highlighted the government's IGNITE THAILAND's TOURISM vision, aiming to establish Thailand as a leading regional tourism and sports hub. "We are integrating efforts across public and private sectors to enhance travel convenience and elevate visitor experiences. Key measures include increasing airline slots and flight frequencies, implementing an online TM6 immigration system, and upgrading transportation networks to improve accessibility to both major and lesser-known destinations. We are also developing tourism personnel and encouraging hotels to adopt sustainable standards, ensuring a world-class travel experience," he said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is enhancing safety measures while expanding collaborations with private sector partners to offer special discounts and privileges for tourists visiting both major destinations and emerging hidden gems. The Ministry is prioritising four key safety initiatives: crime prevention, accident prevention, enhanced tourist assistance services, and financial compensation for affected travellers, reinforcing Thailand's readiness and capability to establish itself as a true World-Class Destination, a premier choice for travellers worldwide.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 will be a landmark year, offering truly exceptional experiences for travellers. TAT is committed to igniting Thailand's tourism industry to its full potential through the 5 Grand concept, driven by strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. This initiative will promote year-round tourism, enhance travel facilitation, and highlight Hidden Gem Cities and Thailand's Soft Power, as well as the 5 Must-Do in Thailand-a curated selection of must-visit destinations, must-have experiences, must-try food, must-see festivals, and must-buy local products. These elements will ensure that every visitor enjoys an unforgettable journey through Thailand's rich cultural and sporting landscapes."

The 5 Grand Concept includes:

Grand Festivity - A year-long celebration featuring festivals like Maha Songkran: Saneh Thai Carnival, Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival, and the Amazing Thailand Countdown Destination. Music events include EDC, Wonderfruit, and Big Mountain, while MotoGP and Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok highlight the sports calendar. Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 and the Nasatta International Fireworks Festival showcase Art & Illumination, and World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony along with the Amazing Thai Taste Festival celebrate Culture & Culinary.

Grand Moment - A collection of exclusive travel experiences designed to create once-in-a-lifetime moments, including the pink sea of mist at Doi Inthanon, the natural jacuzzi at Pha Sok Waterfall, the mystical mangroves of Trat, the alien rock formations of Kanchanaburi, and bioluminescent plankton in Chumphon.

Grand Privilege - TAT is rolling out premium travel benefits under the 2 BY 4 Global Campaign, offering exclusive promotions in February: Amazing Romance Month for couples and LGBTQ+ travellers, April: Amazing Songkran for families, June: Amazing Thailand Grand Sales, August: Amazing Summer Family for multigeneration travellers, and October: Amazing Thailand Passport Privilege, enhancing travel incentives for key market segments.

Grand Invitation - Thailand will host global icons, sports legends, and influential figures at high-profile events such as the Amazing Thailand Saneh Thai Gala Night and NAS SUMMIT BANGKOK, further promoting Thailand as a premier destination.

Grand Celebration - Thailand will celebrate key milestones in its tourism industry, including the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations and the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards, honouring excellence in the sector. These events mark a new era for Thailand's tourism, reinforcing its commitment to global collaboration and sustainable growth.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) is instrumental in positioning sports as a key driver for tourism growth. SAT Deputy Governor Mrs. Prodpran Samanmitr said: "SAT is dedicated to advancing Thai sports by nurturing emerging national athletes and propelling them to success on the global stage. In 2025, we remain committed to elevating Muay Thai in alignment with Thailand's Soft Power policy, while also expanding support for sports tourism and professional sporting events. By hosting top-tier international competitions, we aim to drive economic growth, establish Thailand as a premier global sports hub, and reinforce the nation's reputation as a world-class sporting destination."

One of the biggest highlights of 2025 will be Thailand's role as host of the 33rd SEA Games from 9-20 December, bringing together elite athletes from 11 Southeast Asian nations across Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla in a thrilling display of regional sporting excellence. Following this, Thailand will welcome top para-athletes for the 13th ASEAN Para Games from 20-26 January 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity in sports. Adding to the momentum, Thailand will also stage the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship 2025 from 22 August - 7 September across Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Bangkok, uniting the world's top teams in a competition that further cements Thailand's reputation as a global sports hub.

As part of its commitment to Sports Tourism, SAT is actively supporting a lineup of world-class sporting events throughout 2025. Highlights include the Muaythai World Festival (5-9 February, Bangkok), a celebration of Thailand's national sport; the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 (20-23 February, Chon Buri), featuring the world's top female golfers; and the MotoGP PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 (28 February - 2 March, Buri Ram), marking Thailand's sixth year as a MotoGP host. Other major events include the Amazean Jungle Thailand by UTMB 2025 (1-4 May, Narathiwat and Yala), showcasing extreme trail running in Thailand's deep south, the Hoka Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB 2025 (4-7 December, Chiang Mai), and the Jet Ski World Series 2025 (17-21 December, Chon Buri), a premier water sports competition attracting global talent.

With the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, Thailand is set to offer an unparalleled travel and sporting experience, attracting visitors and athletes from across the globe while fostering long-term economic sustainability. The world is invited to discover the magic of Thailand and be part of this historic celebration.

