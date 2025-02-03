The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 4 February 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0061283009
|Name:
|Penneo
|Volume before change:
|34,091,262 shares (DKK 681,825.24
|Change:
|1,647,804 shares (DKK 32,956.08)
|Volume after change:
|35,739,066 shares (DKK 714,781.32)
|Subscription prices:
|528,055 shares - DKK 10.242
525,895 shares - DKK 8.91
593,854 shares - DKK 7.93
|Face value:
|DKK 0.02
|Short name:
|PENNEO
|Orderbook ID:
|196098
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
