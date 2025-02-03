The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 4 February 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0061283009 Name: Penneo Volume before change: 34,091,262 shares (DKK 681,825.24 Change: 1,647,804 shares (DKK 32,956.08) Volume after change: 35,739,066 shares (DKK 714,781.32) Subscription prices: 528,055 shares - DKK 10.242

525,895 shares - DKK 8.91

593,854 shares - DKK 7.93 Face value: DKK 0.02 Short name: PENNEO Orderbook ID: 196098

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66