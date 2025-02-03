Exclusive recycling agreement with an additional leading, global electric vehicle manufacturer provides further feedstock from another EU country for the Company's Germany Spoke

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or the "Company"), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, is pleased to announce it has partnered with an additional premium automotive original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") to recycle lithium-ion battery materials at its Germany Spoke as it continues to broaden its commercial footprint in the EU.

This exclusive agreement channels feedstock from a facility producing electric vehicles within the EU to Li-Cycle's Germany Spoke. This signifies yet another partnership with a prominent global electric vehicle (EV) OEM, further showcasing the Company's valuable recycling technology and high-quality service.

"We are delighted to recycle lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap sourced from across the EU as we work to expand our commercial reach and enhance value for our global EV OEM partners," said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle President and CEO. "This partnership with a leading, premium EV manufacturer will serve as a vital source of recycling feedstock for our Germany Spoke, aiding our objective of offering a local and sustainable secondary supply of critical battery materials. We are excited to maintain our commitment to delivering high-quality services and products to our global partners as we develop a financially beneficial Spoke network."

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company. Established in 2016, and with major customers and partners around the world, Li-Cycle's mission is to recover critical battery-grade materials to create a domestic closed-loop battery supply chain for a clean energy future. The Company leverages its innovative, sustainable and patent-protected Spoke Hub Technologies to recycle all different types of lithium-ion batteries. At our Spokes, or pre-processing facilities, we recycle battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries to produce black mass, a powder-like substance which contains a number of valuable metals, including lithium, nickel and cobalt. At our future Hubs, or post-processing facilities, we plan to process black mass to produce critical battery-grade materials, including lithium carbonate, for the lithium-ion battery supply chain. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "may", "will", "continue", "expect", "should", "plan", "potential", "future", or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release.

These forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding certain key elements of Li-Cycle's current objectives, goals, targets, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of Li-Cycle's business and anticipated operating environment.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Li-Cycle and are not guarantees of future performance.

Li-Cycle assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

