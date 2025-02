Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings to Present at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today the Company's Chairman and CEO, Eric Brock, will present at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference which will take place on February 11 - 13, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Mr. Brock's presentation will be held at 9:15 am ET on Wednesday, February 12 and will focus on the critical defense and security platforms offered by Ondas' Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit.

Ondas Autonomous Systems provides aerial security, intelligence and data solutions to critical military, government and industrial markets across the world via its Optimus System and Iron Drone Raider autonomous drone platforms. These solutions are by its American Robotics and Airobotics subsidiaries.

About TD Securities



As a leading corporate and investment bank, TD Securities offers a wide range of integrated capital markets products and services. Our corporate, government, and institutional clients choose us for our innovation, execution, and experience. With more than 7,100 professionals operating out of 34 cities across the globe, we help clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow. Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions.

TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. As part of TD Securities' broader suite of integrated capital markets products and services, our offering includes investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading, and commission management services. We are growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, we work to deliver value for our clients every day.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Autonomous Systems, follow us on LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

