RedChip Launches RedChat: Revolutionary AI Chatbot for Small-Cap Stock Analysis

RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced the beta launch of RedChat, an advanced AI chatbot designed to empower investors with instant, in-depth insights into over 2,000 small-cap and microcap stocks. This cutting-edge tool, available free of charge, leverages best-in-class artificial intelligence to provide context-rich answers drawn directly from SEC filings, press releases, and other critical company disclosures.

"RedChat is a game-changer for the small-cap investment community," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "For decades, investors have struggled to navigate the vast and often opaque world of small-cap stocks. RedChat changes the game, delivering needed information instantly. Whether you're seeking clarity on a company's financials, recent announcements, or strategic direction, RedChat offers unparalleled efficiency and precision."

Key Features of RedChat Include:

Data-Driven Precision: Answers sourced directly from official SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures.

Real-Time Efficiency: Provides clear, concise answers to complex questions in seconds.

Comprehensive Coverage: Over 2,000 small-cap and microcap stocks, with a focus on U.S.-listed companies, including ConnectM Technology Solutions (Nasdaq:CNTM), Gorilla Technology (Nasdaq:GRRR), Bullfrog AI (Nasdaq:BFRG), 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:SXTP), and OS Therapies (NYSE American:OSTX).

Built with the investor in mind, RedChat delivers tailored responses to user queries, saving hours of research time. Instead of sifting through lengthy SEC filings or searching for press releases, investors can ask RedChat direct questions such as, "What are the key financial metrics from Company X's most recent earnings report?" or "Has Company Y announced any partnerships in the past year?" RedChat analyzes and summarizes relevant information in seconds, empowering users to make more informed decisions, faster.

RedChat is accessible now at www.redchip.com/stocks, where investors can take advantage of its robust capabilities and experience a more efficient approach to stock research.

"Small-cap investors often face unique challenges when it comes to accessing timely and accurate information," added Gentry. "With RedChat, we're leveling the playing field, equipping investors with a tool that eliminates guesswork and puts the power of AI at their fingertips."

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

