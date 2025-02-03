American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces February Slate of Conferences

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, will be attending the following conferences in February where they will be presenting, leading discussions or meeting with customers and industry partners.

Investing In African Mining INDABA : February 3, 2025 - February 6, 2025

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Since its inception in 1994, the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference has become a pivotal event for mining professionals, investors, and industry leaders looking to capitalize on the vast opportunities in Africa's mining sector. With a focus on fostering long-term economic growth and sustainability, the event serves as a premier meeting place for networking, deal-making, and discussions on topics such as technological advancements in mining, sustainable mining practices, and investment opportunities in African mining projects. As the event continues to grow in size and influence, it remains a crucial platform for shaping the future of mining on the African continent.

https://miningindaba.com/home

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Motor, Drive Systems & Magnetics (MDSM) 2024 : February 18 - February 20, 2025

Location: Tallahassee, FL USA

MDSM is the world's leading conference & expo focused on the latest technical advancements in motor, drive systems, motion control, magnetic applications, technology, and rare earth materials. For more information, visit www.magneticsconference.com.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corp will be attending and presenting a keynote address; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond ReElement Technologies Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

