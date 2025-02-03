Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Miivo Holdings Corp (TSXV: MIVO) ("MIIVO" or "the Company"), an AI investment-focused company, has intensified its efforts to connect with business owners and operators, having insightful discussions about their unique challenges, business hurdles, and the benefits of using AI-powered solutions. MIIVO continues to advance its investment and developments in AI technologies, which address real-world business problems, focusing on practical solutions that help small and medium-sized companies.

Alexander Damouni, CEO of Miivo Holdings, recently spoke with a multi-store retail owner to uncover critical decision-making obstacles and demonstrate MIIVO's commitment to providing targeted, innovative support.

The interview discusses the importance of thoughtful planning, small business owners' financial constraints when seeking advice due to the high costs of traditional consultancy fees, and the use of AI as a more affordable and accessible alternative. It also highlighted the benefit of having an AI product that can provide comprehensive business insights and identify opportunities or issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Alexander Damouni comments, "Many business owners struggle with feeling overwhelmed by the sheer complexity of running their operations. "Our AI CFO simplifies decision-making by clarifying what's important and actionable insights to stay on top of things."

MIIVO is dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized business owners with tools to help them make smarter decisions and stay ahead in today's fast-moving environment.

Watch the full interview on the Miivo Holdings website at: www.miivoholdings.com

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is classified as an "Investment Company" under applicable Exchange policies.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Alexander Damouni"

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

